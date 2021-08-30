Mother fights cougar with her bare hands to save her son from attack

Archive image of a cougar

Cougar attacks are rare in North America

A woman in California, USA, saved her 5-year-old son from a puma attack.

The boy was playing outside his home in Calabasas, in the Santa Monica Mountains west of Los Angeles, when the animal pounced on him.

The child was dragged across the lawn, but his mother ran and beat the cougar with her bare hands until he let go of her son.

The animal was later shot dead by wildlife authorities.