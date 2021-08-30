Mother fights cougar with her bare hands to save her son from attack

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Cougar attacks are rare in North America

A woman in California, USA, saved her 5-year-old son from a puma attack.

The boy was playing outside his home in Calabasas, in the Santa Monica Mountains west of Los Angeles, when the animal pounced on him.

The child was dragged across the lawn, but his mother ran and beat the cougar with her bare hands until he let go of her son.

The animal was later shot dead by wildlife authorities.

The boy suffered head and torso injuries but is now in stable condition at a hospital in Los Angeles, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Captain Patrick Foy, a spokesman for the California wildlife department, told the AP the mother “saved her son’s life.”

attacks are rare

After arriving at the scene, a wildlife officer found a puma crouched in the bushes with “ears back and hissing,” the department said.

The officer killed the cat, believing him to be the likely culprit “because of his behavior and proximity to the site of the attack.”

A DNA test later confirmed that it was the same animal that attacked the child.

Cougar attacks are very rare in North America. Authorities said the animal involved was young.

Experts believe he was still learning to hunt and fend for himself, according to CBS News.