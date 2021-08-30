Motoboy reports withdrawals from company targeted by Covid’s CPI investigations

Employee of the company VTC Operatora Logística (VTCLog) for over 20 years, motorcycle courier Marcio Queiroz de Morais confirmed to Estadão that he had withdrawn thousands of reais in cash for the company. The former employee’s name appears in a report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) held by Covid’s CPI, in the Senate, which investigates the company.

“I already left there, I don’t work there anymore. I took it out and took the money, that’s all. He was a motorcycle courier,” said Morais in a telephone conversation. He said he never delivered money outside the bank’s headquarters route. And he told details of the work, with the routes taken by motorcycle. “(The money was kept) in the backpack. 100 (one thousand reais), 50 (one thousand). It reached up to 200 thousand”, he revealed. Who received the values? “From there (the company), I don’t know who I took it to, no, you understand?”, he said.

The Coaf report held by the CPI shows that Morais made, in a period of just two months, cash withdrawals totaling R$ 450,000. The withdrawals took place between January and February 2018, the same year in which VTCLog signed a contract with the Ministry of Health to assume the storage and distribution logistics of medicines and vaccines purchased by the folder. Currently, the company is responsible, for example, for transporting the covid-19 vaccine.

Morais said that he worked for VTCLog for over 20 years, until “2017, 2018”. I used to withdraw the amounts at a bank branch at Brasília International Airport and at another, at Bradesco, in the Commercial Sector, and took the cash to the company’s financial sector.

The Coaf report points out that withdrawals of high amounts in cash were part of VTCLog’s routine. Between 2018 and July 2021, 4.793 million were withdrawn in cash from bank branches in Brasília.

Cash withdrawal is not prohibited in Brazil, but there are initiatives to curb the practice, often used for money laundering. The Senate Economic Affairs Committee, for example, has just approved a bill that prohibits cash transactions in four different ways: operations above R$ 10 thousand, payment of bank slips above R$ 5 thousand; circulation above R$100 thousand (except for transportation by value companies), and possession above R$300 thousand, except in specific situations.

The text was formulated based on the New Measures against Corruption, prepared by Transparency International Brazil with the participation of more than 200 experts and representatives from different sectors of civil society. According to Agência Senado, in the justification of the project, senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR) explains that the transit of cash “facilitates the laundering of resources in corruption activities, facilitates tax evasion and, in addition, provides opportunities for the practice of crimes, such as bank robberies, ATM burglaries, among others”.

In addition to Morais, another motoboy also made cash withdrawals for the company. On Wednesday, 25, Jornal de Brasília published an article in which Ivanildo Gonçalves da Silva also confirms having transported millions to VTCLog. Silva will be heard by Covid’s CPI. Wanted, he didn’t want to manifest.

In his application, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) states that Silva “is responsible for no less than 5% of all atypical movements made by VTClog”. After the publication of the report in Estadão, the senator said that he will also summon Morais to testify. “We are seeing signs of a large cash financial transaction. It’s something unusual. There are bribe payment features,” said Randolfe.

VTCLog belongs to the Voetur group and was targeted by Covid’s CPI on suspicion of irregularities in an addendum of R$ 18 million in a current contract with the Ministry of Health. for the distribution of vaccines in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

In other contracts, signed in 1997 and 2003 with the Ministry of Health, Voetur is suspected of overcharging R$ 16 million (in corrected amounts). As revealed by Estadão, the loss was indicated in an opinion from the technical area of ​​the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The Voetur group was created in the 1990s by businessman Carlos Alberto de Sá. The name of the businessman also appears in the Coaf report, as the person responsible for requests for provisioning withdrawals. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

