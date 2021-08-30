Mourão says that Febraban and Fiesp are pillars of civilization – 08/30/2021 – Market

Amid expectations for the release of a document defending the balance between the Powers, Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) said that entities such as Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) ) —who participate in the elaboration of the text— are pillars of “our civilization”.

“Febraban, plus Fiesp, who are leading this movement, are one of those that I consider the pillar of our civilization. They are civil society entities, with representation, and which consequently have to always assert the people who were elected by them , their thinking and the needs for greater harmony, let’s say, and a communion of efforts and interests between those in charge of governing, legislating, and the rest of the nation,” said Mourão, upon arriving at his office in Brasília .

The manifesto must be endorsed by a broad business front, not just by Febraban and Fiesp.

The participation of Febraban in the articulation, however, attracted strong opposition from Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil, to the point that the two institutions threatened to leave the entity.

The president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, tried to stop the institutional adhesion of the banking sector to the text. Fausto Ribeiro, president of Banco do Brasil, supported Caixa’s position, increasing pressure within Febraban until the divergence became public on Saturday (28).

Public banks argue that they cannot remain in an entity that acts as a political party and opposes its shareholder, the government.

Despite the expectation that the manifesto will have a neutral language, the defense of the balance between the powers is a reference to President Bolsonaro.

In recent weeks, he has fired attacks against ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). In response, the president of the court, Luiz Fux, canceled a planned meeting between the heads of the Powers.

The meeting was being arranged to try to pacify the Planalto’s relationship with the Judiciary.

Despite calls for moderation, Bolsonaro filed a request for impeachment in the Senate against STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Asked on Monday if there is a perspective of a stabilization of the relationship between the Powers, Mourão said that he is betting on a relaxation over time.

“I don’t see that there is… There is a rhetoric from here to there, from there to here. We have our visions, our proposals, many times they clash with other visions. I see that time is the lord of reason , he is relaxing things,” he said.