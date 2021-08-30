Mulher Melão reveals what she does on an adult website and surprises by showing how much money she earned

making success in Only Fans, Renata Frisson, More known as Melon woman, opened the game about his work on the platform. In a conversation with the column by Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, the funkeira told about her routine to create content for the adult website.

“People think it’s easy. It’s not just getting naked. You have to work hard every day, you have to work, create, produce, script and record cool videos with good light, sharp images. There’s a whole production that I like to do. I wake up and sleep thinking about the videos and still keep in touch morning and night with my fans”, she explained.

With 108,000 likes on the platform, the famous woman also told, during an interview on the program Holofote, on FM radio O Dia, that foreigners like Brazilian women, and this explains the reason for the high number of people from outside Brazil on her profile.

“I have to manage to speak to my followers in English, Spanish, French, German and other languages. I’m becoming a polyglot“, joked the blonde, who said that fans like amateur videos.

No problem with nudity, the Melon Woman also said: “I always liked the artistic nude and never had embarrassment or concern. I built this image of sensual and daring”.

“I always liked to be daring and I started daring at Carnival. In my first fashion show at Sapucaí, I came topless and, at the time, half-naked women with full breasts were not standard. I came with 500 ml and it attracted attention on the avenue. Then I did a lot of magazines, a lot of sexy rehearsals and suddenly there wasn’t any more. My fans asked me to join the platform because they didn’t want me to disappear”, revealed.

In the chat, Renata Frisson also guaranteed: “Look, I don’t really like to talk about values, I’m a little scared, but I can guarantee you one thing: I’m already a millionaire thanks to OnlyFans”.