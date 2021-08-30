Nadja Pessoa vents about Ilha Record and Claudinho gets annoyed

The thing got tense between Claudinho Matos and Nadja person on twitter. Rescuing bullshit from Island Record, the digital influencer vented and the ex-On Vacation With the Ex reacted irritated.

“Thanks, @euthomazcosta for remembering that I’ve been the focus of the crowd since the beginning”, wrote the blonde.

Upon seeing the publication, Matos replied: “True, so much was the focus of the guys that you went to all survivals, right!? Pqp has already finished the program and is still blind and pretending to be a victim”.

In the comments of Pessoa’s post, followers reacted. “There she goes, the persecuted syndrome starts again. How are you the focus if it was never for survival?”, said a netizen. “They wanted to take you out because you’re boring”, fired another. “It changes strategy because the chased one doesn’t stick anymore, as a focus if it wasn’t even indicated directly, it wasn’t for survival“, scored one more.

It is worth remembering that, during Ilha Record, Claudinho and Nadja had some discussions and made clear the enmity they had with each other. In one of the bullshits, the former MTV criticized the blonde’s performance in the reality tests.

“In the swimming test, you didn’t do well; in weight, you didn’t do well; and on the puzzle, you didn’t do well“, he fired. “So, just who are you good?”, questioned the former farm.

“I’m much better than you on every test. But here it was a team competition and I ended up losing, but I’m sure that any test I do with you, I win. I think you play a game of suffering, of being isolated”, countered the influencer.

This Wednesday (25), on Instagram, Nadja Pessoa used the word to talk about Lucas Selfie, another dislike she had on the program. “I’m sad For several situations that are happening in my life, I was even more sad when I saw something regrettable on @ilharecord“, began.

“I knew that some people do everything for money, but getting to that low level of mistreating the Mother of others on a National network show, a show that every family is watching INCLUDING my MOM and my whole family… the Lucas Selfie called me the daughter of Pu&”, completed.

“Regrettable the hatred of people inside a game, a job… Anyway! I don’t carry anyone’s hate. I see everything as a job, especially when the ‘Work’ game ends! More love“, finished.

