Naughty Dog Increases Signs for Multiplayer Play • Eurogamer.com

Naughty Dog is hiring more staff to develop its first multiplayer game which will be available separately.

In a message shared on social networks, the studio informs that it is looking for staff for various positions in this project that has not yet been revealed and about which we still know very little.

Vinit Agarwak, one of the project’s directors, wrote in Twitter that candidates should try their luck if they are to “be part of creating a cinematic experience among players in our new separately sold multiplayer action game.”

“Cinematic experience between players” is an appealing concept and the idea of ​​combining a cinematic experience in the style of Naughty Dog but played by multiple players could result in an exciting project.

This sounds like Naughty Dog will not present the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us: Part 2 as an update, but rather as a separately available and ambitious game.

