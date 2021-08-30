Nearly 300 US citizens remain in Kabul | World

There are still “300 Americans or less” to withdraw from Afghanistan, said on Sunday (29), the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the ABC channel.

“We are working tirelessly … to get them out,” he said, 48 hours before the deadline for leaving the United States.

Nearly 114,400 people, including 5,500 US citizens, have been evacuated from Afghanistan by airlift since Aug. 14, the eve of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

Those who chose to remain in the country “will not be stranded in Afghanistan,” President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Fox, without specifying how many there are.

“We are going to secure a mechanism to remove them from the country should they wish to return in the future,” he said, before adding that “the Taliban are committed” to this.

Speaking about the American attack on Saturday (28) in retaliation for the attack on Thursday (26), which killed more than 100 people, including 13 soldiers from his country, Sullivan said the bombing targets were “involved operators and organizers in the transport and manufacture of explosive devices”. Two leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the arm of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, were killed – the group claimed responsibility for Thursday’s bombing. The Taliban group and EI-K are enemies in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travel Sunday to the base in Dover, Delaware, for a memorial service in honor of the 13 soldiers killed in Kabul.