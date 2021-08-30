Neto gets excited about signings from Corinthians: “F… o money!”

TV Band presenter and commentator, Neto celebrated a lot, on his social networks, Corinthians’ victory over Grêmio, yesterday (28), in the Brazilian Championship. The presenter said he is proud to root for the club and said he changed his fear of being relegated to Serie B in the Brasileirão for the hope of winning the Brazilian Championship.

“But I haven’t been proud of being a Corinthians fan for a long time, in yesterday’s game against Grêmio. For God’s sake. I’m Corinthians, even with my criticisms, I’m Corinthians, my home is Corinthians’s. .. I dress in Corinthians all day,” celebrated the former athlete.

“And, by the way, congratulations to Willian, who is coming, to Renato Augusto who plays a lot, Giuliano is still there, do you know? Yesterday Jo played a lot, this João Victor, for God’s sake, will be the greatest defender. Oh, and they’re asking me: ‘Where’s the money?’ F***** the money,” continued the presenter.

“Where’s Flamengo’s money, Atlético’s money [Mineiro], Palmeiras money? Why does Corinthians have to satisfy everything? Hey, they’re already afraid of Corinthians, right? I was afraid of falling, not now, now you’re going to win the title. And by the way, I’m happy for c*****”, completed Neto.

Corinthians returns to the field on Tuesday, September 7, to face Juventude, in a match valid for the 19th round of the 2021 Brasileirão. With 27 points in 18 games, Timão occupies the 6th position in the championship.