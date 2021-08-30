Newlyweds send an invoice for R$1,250 to guests who did not attend the ceremony

Photo: Reproduction

Guests who did not attend the wedding party of Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra McGee, 43, received a nasty surprise after the event: a bill for US$240 (about R$1,250, at current prices) to cover the costs. excess costs of the ceremony. According to the NY Post, Chicago’s newlyweds were so enraged by the absence of those who had already confirmed they would attend the party that they decided to take action on the incident.

To the publication, Simmons stated that he was “a little petty” after the episode, but that he was not a person “who is going to charge someone”. He argued that the attitude was not about money, but was a reaction to the hurt the guests had caused them. The ceremony had more than 100 participants and took place at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica.

“Four times we asked: ‘Are you available to come, can you go? ‘, And they kept saying ‘Yes’”, said the manager. “We had to pay in advance and it was a wedding held in Jamaica.” Despite confirmations, Simmons said not everyone kept their word. “No one said anything to me or texted me, ‘Hey, we can’t go,’” Simmons said. “That’s all I was asking for. If you tell me you can’t come, I’d be sympathetic – but don’t go silent and still make me pay for you and yours. Four people became eight people. I took it personally.”

A photo of the invoice drew attention on social networks this week. In the message, the newlyweds write: “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed the seat(s) at my wedding reception. Since you did not call or give us proper notification that you would not attend, this amount is what you owe us for prepayment of your seat(s). You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Contact us and let us know which payment method works for you. Thanks!”.

One of the users wrote: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen an invoice for a wedding ceremony before.” The document split several people in the comments. “I understand being upset about the lack of guests for a small wedding, but sending an invoice is too much,” wrote one. “$240 is a lot to waste. … If there is no adequate excuse for not showing up, they owe it to the bride and groom,” said another.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

With information from TN Online and UOL