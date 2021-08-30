Ney Matogrosso shocks followers by posting nude on Instagram; see repercussion

Cantor deleted the post and then posted a photo of a cat: ‘Only those who have seen it know’

Reproduction/Instagram/neymatogrosso/29.08.2021 Ney Matogrosso became the subject when he posted nude on Instagram



The singer Ney Matogrosso surprised followers by posting a picture of his penis on Instagram. The artist soon erased the image, but the prints of the publication started circulating on Twitter and he quickly ended up in the most talked about subjects of the social network this Sunday, 29. Ney did not comment if he posted the nude by accident and, also this Sunday, he published a photo of a black cat that is apparently lying in his lap. “Cute kitten to give it a balance (laughs),” wrote a follower. “Cat photo to purify the timeline,” commented another. “Only those who have seen it know”, provoked one person. “Domingão, I open the Insta and shovel. Only Ney to make us laugh”, added another. “Ney Matogrosso launching p**zawn at 15h30 on Sunday afternoon for the Brazilian family”, posted another one. See the repercussion:

MDS, Ney Matogrosso posted Nuds on Instagram feed 😮 — MATHEUS PEREIRA 🦄 (@xxmatheusp) August 29, 2021

I open Instagram and the first post in the feed is a dick on Ney Matogrosso’s profile. Sunday 3 pm. — norto (@sbnorto) August 29, 2021

ney matogrosso launching pauzawn 15:30 on Sunday afternoon for the Brazilian family

pic.twitter.com/0CsR1H30cH — tired (@arydiasd) August 29, 2021

ney matogrosso mds a rol# pic.twitter.com/yiS8Pxlzs4 — nunes | #teampaolla 🦁 (@nunesnoveleira) August 29, 2021