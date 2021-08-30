North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor, UN agency says | World

North Korea appears to have restarted the Yongbyon nuclear reactor, said on Monday (30) the UN atomic energy agency.

The agency says the fact is “deeply troubling” and could indicate an expansion of the North Korean regime’s arms program.

“Since early July there have been signs, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the reactor’s operation,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its annual report.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proposed in 2019 to dismantle part of the Yongbyon complex, the country’s main nuclear facility, at his second summit with then-US President Donald Trump, in exchange for a reduction in costs. international sanctions, but the offer was rejected.

The reactor appeared to be inactive from December 2018 until recently, the IAEA report, dated Friday, August 27, states.

UN agency inspectors were expelled from North Korea in 2009 and have since had to monitor North Korean nuclear activity from abroad.

The reactor’s possible operation is yet another recent sign that the North Korean government is using a radiochemical laboratory nearby to separate the plutonium from spent fuel previously taken from the reactor.

Both facts are “deeply troubling” and the activities would represent a “clear violation” of UN resolutions, Aiea said.

An official at a top US State Department post said the US government was aware of the report and is coordinating its actions with other allied countries.

This report highlights the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, said the State Department source.

“We continue to seek dialogue with North Korea to address this reported activity and the full range of issues related to denuclearization,” he added.

Located 100 kilometers north of the capital Pyongyang, Yongbyon is home to the country’s first nuclear reactor and is the only known source of plutonium for its weapons program.

However, analysts suspect it is not North Korea’s only uranium enrichment facility.

2 of 2 Photo released by South Korea shows inspection of North Korea’s nuclear plant in 2009 — Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea/Disclosure/Via AFP Photo released by South Korea shows inspection of North Korea’s nuclear power plant in 2009 — Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea/Disclosure/Via AFP

Subjected to several international sanctions, North Korea suspended nuclear and missile tests in 2018 during diplomatic rapprochement with the United States, which is now stalled.

In January 2020, the communist regime announced the end of the self-imposed moratorium and has since carried out a series of short-range missile launches. The country has not carried out a nuclear test since 2017.