Older versions of Windows 10 receive update with patches; check out

Microsoft continues its work with the evolution of Windows 10, even with Windows 11 knocking at its door. This Friday (27), computers with operating system versions 1809 and 1909 (released in October 2018 and November 2019, respectively) receive optional packages with slight stability tweaks and bug fixes.

From each of the builds, MS itself highlights the main changes. Version 1809 receives the KB5005102 package with the following new features:

Fixed an issue with the slider in the Open File or Save dialog when the system language is Hebrew;

Fixed an issue resetting Microsoft OneDrive sync to “only known folders” after installing an update.

The most recent build, 1909, receives the patches from the KB5005103 package with these tweaks:

Fixed bug preventing Windows Movies and TV application from playing some MP4 files;

Minor additions form a long list in both Builds and basically resolve less recurrent bugs or make specific adjustments to the OS.

To update the system, the process is the same as usual: the user must enter Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update and download/install the “optional updates”. It may be necessary to restart the computer to complete the process.

Source: Microsoft (1, 2)