Only 0.3% of Covid-19 vaccines were given in the poorest countries in the world

More than 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered globally, and about a third of the world’s population has received at least one dose so far. From a distance, the numbers may be impressive, but when you break down, it turns out that only 0.3% of these doses were administered in the 27 lowest-income countries. Altogether, just over 15 million vaccines were applied in this group, which concentrates almost 650 million people — that is, less than 2% of the population of the poorest nations took at least one dose.

The huge inequality in the global distribution of vaccines infuriates the director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, who has for months insisted that the lack of access by dozens of countries to immunization agents constitutes a shameful international failure.

Last week, Tedros called for a moratorium until the end of September for countries that, like Brazil, plan to give a third dose to their citizens before other countries have received vaccines to immunize their elderly and health professionals. Its goal is for all countries to reach 10% immunized by the end of the year:

“While hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for the first dose, some rich countries are adopting booster doses,” he said. — We need the cooperation of everyone, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines.

In justifying the request, Tedros mentioned a point that is a consensus among epidemiologists: while only a few get immunized, everyone is at risk. The lack of control of the pandemic in parts of the world implies the existence of incubators of new variants, potentially resistant to current immunization agents.

Furthermore, the continuation of the pandemic in large regions of the world has devastating economic impacts. According to a recently released Economist Intelligence Unit report, countries that fail to vaccinate 60% of their populations by the middle of next year will have cumulative losses of $2.34 trillion between 2022 and 2025.

The purchasing preferences of rich countries, the insufficiency of global vaccine production, the lack of financing to expand it, and donations below what is necessary are cited as the main reasons for the concentration of vaccines. Specialists point out the expansion of production, possibly with supply via regional centers, as the best strategy to solve the problem.

forgotten africa

Africa is, by far, the continent with the greatest vaccine deficit. Of the 30 countries that least vaccinated in the world, 26 are in Africa. Of the 1.26 billion Africans, only 4.7% have taken at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine. Of the global total of vaccines, only 1.6% was administered there — 93 million doses, just over half of those applied in Brazil.

Vaccine doses according to continents Photo: Editoria de Arte

The difference is so big that Asia and Oceania, the continents that vaccinated the least after Africa, did so in a much larger proportion: in both, 34% of people had already taken at least one dose. South America has accelerated its vaccination in recent months, and currently just over 53% of its inhabitants have already taken at least one dose. The number is already tied with that of North America, although it is still below the 64% of the European Union.

There is also a huge correspondence between countries’ income and access to vaccines. More than 80% of the doses went to high-income countries (such as those in Western Europe) or upper-middle (such as Brazil).

Stocked vaccines

Advance purchases by rich countries, while vaccines were still being developed, are one of the explanations for the inequality. According to an estimate by the Brookings Institute in Washington, even if it vaccinates its entire population, the US will have an excess of 1 billion doses by the end of the year. The UK bought doses for four times its population.

If distributed equally, 11 billion doses would be needed to vaccinate 70% of the global population. According to Duke University’s Center for Innovation in Global Health, total production expected by the end of the year is 12 billion doses. Of these, however, 9.9 billion are already pledged to high- and upper-middle-income countries.

Vaccine doses according to country income Photo: Editoria de Arte

As a result, the Covax initiative, which was supposed to help distribute vaccines to poor countries, is behind schedule. The consortium has promised to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, but has so far delivered just 215 million globally. The pace has been accelerating — until the beginning of July, the mark did not reach 100 million — but it remains insufficient.

“Covax was not initially funded, which left it in a difficult position,” Mesfin Teklu Tessema, Health Director of the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian NGO, told GLOBO. “And now that the consortium has the promised doses, there are no immunizers available. They are at the end of the line, due to the lack of previous financial commitment.

The initiative was also hindered by a ban on exports that India imposed in April on the Serum Institute, which was supposed to be the main manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. At the time, the country began to suffer from the Delta variant.

Local production

Rich countries have increased their donation pledges. In the context of the G-7 meeting in England in June, President Joe Biden has pledged to donate 500 million doses by the middle of 2022. By that same deadline, the UK has pledged 100 million, and France, Germany and Japan have pledged around 30 million each.

The numbers, even so, are insufficient for global immunization. Solutions to the impasse involve both a redistribution of existing doses and an increase in production.

“There are too many vaccines, many are stuck and will expire without being used,” said Mosoka Fallah, founder of the National Institute of Public Health of Liberia. — It is also necessary to support international organizations to offer vaccines, and ensure the transfer of technology to allow for expansion of production. Ideally, production can take place locally.

For months there has been talk of a suspension of intellectual property rights for vaccines, which could allow for the expansion of global production, provided there is technology transfer. In May, the US government announced its support for the suspension, but the initiative has come little since then, facing resistance from actors like the European Union, who claim that the initiative will inhibit scientific and technological research and innovation.

The World Bank agrees with the Europeans’ thesis, but at the same time maintains that rich governments should inject billions of dollars to expand global vaccine production. In June, together with the WHO, the WTO and the IMF, the bank asked for $50 billion — about 0.05% of global GDP — to accelerate that production. The request, however, was not granted.

— This refusal to offer so little makes clear the melting away of multilateralism and international solidarity — said the coordinator of the Center for International Relations in Health at Fiocruz, Paulo Buss. “This is not only immoral but also epidemiologically reprehensible. The result will be the emergence of new variants.