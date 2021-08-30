Original film actor didn’t want to go back to He’s Awesome

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook returns in It’s Too Much, the remake of She’s Too Much. In an interview given to Bustle, the star revealed an interesting curiosity: actor Freddie Prinze Jr. was also invited to return, but did not accept the proposal.

The actress commented: “The producers tried to find a way to get Freddie Prinze Jr. involved as well, but he refused to get involved in the production itself because he didn’t feel there was an organic way to do it. And frankly, I tend to agree.”

“They were going to build something, and I think he was afraid it would look just like that. So, I talked to him about it and we had a dialogue more or less like this. But he was very supportive of me in doing this, and throughout the project. He supports me to this day. I’m excited for him to watch and let me know what he thinks.”

More about Him is awesome

He’s Awesome is a teen romantic comedy film directed by Mark Waters from a screenplay by R. Lee Fleming.

The film is a remake of 1999’s She’s Awesome and stars Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Myra Molloy, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti and Rachael Leigh Cook.

Check out the official synopsis below.

“Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae) is an Instagram influencer in her senior year of high school who lives with her divorced mother, a local nurse (Rachel Leigh Cook).”

“She discovers that her boyfriend, another influencer and aspiring hip hop artist Jordan Van Draanen (Peyton Meyer), is cheating on her with a dancer and is further humiliated when a live broadcast of her breakup results in her loss of sponsorship. .”

“For revenge, she takes on the challenge of turning the school’s least popular boy, Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan), into prom king.”

It’s Awesome is now available on Netflix.