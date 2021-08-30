Paolla Oliveira is the great champion of the final

Paolla Oliveira is the champion of “Super Dance of the Famous”. Winner of the 2009 edition, the 39-year-old actress and dance instructor Leandro Azevedo scored 119.8 points after showing the rhythms of salsa and samba and won the grand final of the musical attraction on Rede Globo.

Rodrigo Simas, 29, secured second place. After playing alongside dance teacher Nathalia Ramos, they won 119.7 points and lost the title dispute by 0.01 tenth.

Dandara Mariana, who danced with dance instructor Diego Maia, finished in third place, with a total of 119.6 points.

Super Dance of the Famous: Paolla Oliveira champion Image: Playback/TV Globo

Soon after the end of the program, Paolla Oliveira turned to her Twitter profile to celebrate the achievement of the “Super Dance of the Famous”. She declared she was ‘happy and proud’ with her performance on the dance program.

A very special night. Here ends the trajectory of #SuperDançaDosFamosos. I’m very happy and proud of my teacher Leandro and everyone who participated in this delicious journey through dance, overcoming difficulties and joy. Thank you to everyone who voted, watched, cheered, cheered and are inspired by the painting. Let’s dance (let’s dance)

Thank you to everyone who voted, watched, cheered, cheered and are inspired by the painting. let’s dance — Paolla Oliveira (@paolla) August 29, 2021

In an evaluation of Paolla Oliveira’s performance during “Super Dança”, technical judge Claudia Mota declared that the actress has the power to ‘set fire to the stage’ with her presentations.

“Paolla, she sets it on fire. She exhales the energy she has. Thus, she contaminates, she contaminates the environment. We know and are here live witnessing. That’s really it. It’s an energy that spreads in this studio here. It’s amazing see Paolla dance”,

High level

Champion of “Dança dos Famosos de 2009”, Paolla Oliveira made great presenters alongside dance instructor Leandro Azevedo in the current season of the dance program and collected a high amount of “Ten marks” from technical judges and guest judges.

In the semifinals, for example, the pair took two ten notes after performing in the salsa rhythm. Both in tango and salsa, they received top marks from artists Lázaro Ramos, Juliette and Pablo Vittar. And, in tango, they received a 10 from the public!

Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo at “Super Dança dos Famosos” Image: Playback/TV Globo

UOL’s audience disagrees

The readers of UOL disagreed with the victory of Paolla Oliveira in the final of “Super Dança dos Famosos”. Dandara Mariana had been chosen by our audience to be champion of Rede Globo’s dance attraction.

In the voting held from last Sunday (21) until today, Dandara received 56.05 of the votes to win the program. Paolla Oliveira was in second place in preference, with 33.95% of the votes, and Rodrigo Simas was the least voted, with 10.00%.