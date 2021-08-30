Paolla Oliveira wins ‘Super Dance of the Famous’ and web revolt

Paolla Oliveira was even the big winner of “Super Dance of the Famous”, but on the internet, many fans of the dance competition did not agree with the result.. “Forgive me the two opposing and critical pairs, but the Dandara Mariana for me was and is the best and deserved to win!“, said a fan. “Rebeca Andrade, woman, for God’s sake!!! You gave 9.9 to Dandara, how much disappointment Rebeca“, lamented a viewer citing the gymnast who made up the team of artistic judges alongside Ana Maria Braga and Alexandre Pires.

Those who did not please the public were the technical judges, Carlinhos de Jesus and Claudia Motta, that this time did not take points away from any competitor. “What’s happening with Carlinhos today that he’s distributing 10?”, asked a follower. “Run of this technical jury because one thing is for the artistic jury to give 10 to everyone, another is that they are experts pretending that they are not seeing errors or the clear difference from one competitor to another,” he fired again.

In this way, with the scores of the virtual audience, Paolla Oliveira scored 119.8 points and was, once again, champion of the competition. In 2009, the actress had already won the then “Dança dos Famosos”, alongside professor Átila Amaral. Rodrigo Simas, with a tenth less, ended up surprising him with second place and Dandara Mariana, darling of the public, came in third place with 119.6 points.