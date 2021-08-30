Paraíba will have Azul flights in high season and will fight to make them regular

João Pessoa Airport – Image: MInfra





The Government of the State of Paraíba, through PBTur (Paraibana Tourism Company), confirmed on Friday (27) that Azul Linhas Aéreas announced the start of two dedicated extra flights (chartering) from December 26th to João Pessoa.

The flights will depart from Confins and Uberlândia airports, in Minas Gerais, always on Sundays, throughout the high season. According to the president of PBTur, Ruth Avelino, the arrival of these dedicated flights is the result of actions that the state tourism company has maintained with Azul in the process of promoting the Destination Paraíba in the Brazilian market.

Last week, a group of 25 travel agents from operator Azul Viagens from São Paulo and Minas Gerais was in Paraíba participating in a famtour organized by PBTur, in partnership with ABIH (Brazilian Association of Hotel Industry). For five days, the group participated in training sessions, technical visits to the hotel network and visited the main tourist attractions in João Pessoa, Cabedelo and Conde, which comprise part of the ‘urban corridor’ of the coast of Paraíba.





PBTur’s partnership with the airline also provides institutional media for Destino Paraíba, on aircraft, in the inflight magazine and in the airline’s digital media. An article about Paraíba will also be produced to be published in Azul’s in-flight magazine, with copies being distributed to passengers on all of the company’s national and international flights.

Azul Viagens also started a large national campaign of exclusive sales for Destination Paraíba. During the action, professionals who obtained a greater volume of packages sold will have a series of benefits offered by the operator, as an incentive to offer the products to customers.

In September, PBTur and ABIH-PB will carry out actions in stores in Minas Gerais and São Paulo to publicize the high season charter flights. “We are going to fight for these flights to be a success and thus become regular flights”, concluded Ruth Avelino.

PBTur information



