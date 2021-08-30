Paralympic day summary: Brazil has an excellent day with four diamonds – Sports

Brazil had another great day at Tokyo Paralympics. The country won four gold medals in different modalities: Maria Carolina Santiago and Gabriel Araújo in swimming, Alana Maldonado in judo and Mariana D’Andrea in weightlifting. And it wasn’t just: Beatriz Carneiro also achieved a bronze in swimming, same result of Meg Emmerich in judo and Renê Campos Pereira in rowing. Check out all the results of the Brazilians.

With the results, Brazil returned to sixth place in the medals table. You check the full picture at the end of the story.

In team sports, Brazil had a good debut in five-a-side football, beating the hitherto undefeated Japan in men’s goalball and, in seated volleyball, the women’s team easily defeated the hostesses.

SWIMMING

Brazilian swimming had a great day at the Paralympics: Maria Carolina Santiago won the joint 50m freestyle event of the S12 and S13 classes (athletes with moderate or mild visual impairment) with a Paralympic record; Gabriel Araújo dominated the 200m freestyle event in the S2 class (athletes who are amputees or who do not have functional legs) and also won gold. Finally, Beatriz Carneiro won bronze in the dispute for the 100m breaststroke in the SB14 class (intellectual disability), beating her twin sister, Débora Carneiro, by two hundredths.

JUDO

Two other medals came in judo: Alana Maldonado won gold in the B1/B2 under 70kg category, by defeating Georgian Ina Kaldano by a zero waza-ari and becoming the first Brazilian Paralympic champion judoka. Meg Emmerich, on the other hand, overcame Mongolian Altantsetset Nyamaa in the dispute for bronze with an ippon early on.

The sad note was the defeat of Antônio Tenório, who lost his medal for the first time in the seventh Paralympics of his career. The judoka has four golds, one silver and one bronze and has competed since Atlanta-1996. In Paralympic Judo, athletes with visual impairments compete, who are classified according to their degree – B1 for totally blind, B2 for those who see figures and B3 for those who have partial loss of vision.

WEIGHTING

Mariana D’Andrea made history by winning the first Brazilian gold medal in weightlifting. Competing in the under 73kg category, the athlete lifted 137kg, surpassing the Chinese Xu Lili, who lifted 133kg. Athletes with disabilities in the lower limbs (with lower limb amputation and/or spinal cord injury) and/or with cerebral palsy compete in the modality.

ROWING

Renê Campos Pereira had a beautiful run in the final 500 meters of the 2000m single skiff PR1M1x race and took the bronze. He completed the race in 10min03s54, behind Ukrainian Roman Polianskyi (9min48s78) and Australian Eric Horrie (10min00s82). In Paralympic rowing, athletes with motor disabilities compete, while in PR1M1X they are athletes who need an adapted boat with support.

FIVE FOOTBALL

Current four-time Paralympic champions and the only team to have won the gold medal, Brazil started with the right foot: they beat China 3-0, with goals from Nonato (2) and Cassio.

boules

Many Brazilians played in the second group stage game: Luis Maciel beat Argentine Luis Cristaldo 6-1 at BC2, but Andreza Victory of Oliveira lost 4-2 to the Korean and Natali de Faria suffered a big 14-0 loss to Watcharaphan Vongsa to Thailand; at BC3, Evani Calado and Mateus Carvalho had matches against athletes from Hong Kong, Kei Yuen Ho and Taja Wah Tse, respectively, and the two Brazilians ended up defeated, but Evelyn Oliveira won again by beating Thai Somboon Chaipanich 8-3. José Carlos de Oliveira defeated Japanese Yuriko Fugii 5-0, while Andréza Vitoria lost to the Czech Katerina Curinova by 3-1. Eliseu dos Santos beat Russian Sergey Safin 7-3 for group E of the BC4 class in his second victory. Already your brother, Marcelo dos Santos, was overtaken 14-0 by Hong Kong’s Yuk Wing Leung.

BC1 mode only has people with cerebral palsy, who can play with their hands or feet and can have an assistant. In BC2, the athlete has cerebral palsy and has no help. In BC3, athletes have a greater degree of motor impairment. Players are assisted by the gutters, who have the function of directing the gutter that helps in the ball’s thrust according to the athlete’s guidelines. Finally, in BC4, athletes have disabilities with non-cerebral origin, such as progressive muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury with quadriplegia, etc.

BOW SHOOTING

In the qualifiers of the mixed teams in archery, Brazilians ended up surpassed by France by 145 to 142 and said goodbye to the competition.

GOALBALL

The Brazilian men’s team achieved a beautiful victory: they beat Japan, who until then were undefeated, by 8-3. Now, they are waiting for the definition of the final classification of the groups to know who will be the opponents in the next phase.

WHEELCHAIR SNEAKERS

The Brazilian duo formed by Gustavo Carneiro and Daniel Rodrigues eliminated this Sunday by Joachim Gerard and Jef Vandorpe, from Belgium, by two sets to zero, partial 6/3 and 6/1.

ATHLETICS

One of the flagships of the Brazilian delegation, athletics did not have such good results on Saturday night and early morning and Sunday morning. Joeferson Souza competed in the final of the 100m sprint in the T12 class (athletes with visual impairments), and was fourth among four athletes. Alan Fontelles competed in the T64 class 100m qualifier (athletes with amputations below the knee who wear prosthesis) and did not advance to the final. The good result came from Vinícius Gonçalves, who qualified for the T63 final (athletes with prosthesis and greater motor difficulties) and also broke the Paralympic record in the battery.

SITTING VOLLEY

After a lot of difficulty against Canada in their debut, the Brazilian women’s team had a more relaxed game against Japan: in just 1h09 of game, they won 3-0 with partials of 25×13, 25×16 and 25×16.