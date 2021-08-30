Paraná plays poorly, loses to São José and is close to being relegated to Serie D

The situation in Paraná is very delicate in Series C. Photo: Eduardo Torres Divulgação/EC São José.

O Paraná Club is close to being relegated to Serie D. In a direct duel against ZR, Tricolor lost to São José 1-0, on Sunday night (29), away from home, for the 14th round, of Group B, of the Serie C and sank in late positions. maradona scored the only goal of the game.

The result leaves the team in the vice-lantern, with 10 points. São José, the first team outside the relegation zone, opened six points away. With that, Tricolor will need three wins in four games, in addition to drying up Zequinha and Mirassol, to avoid relegation.

Schedule

Paraná Clube returns to the field next Saturday (04), against Criciúma, in Vila Capanema, at 7pm. São José-RS opens the 15th round against Mirassol, on Friday (03), away from home, at 20h.

The game

O Saint Joseph it started on the pressure. On the synthetic turf, the team from Rio Grande do Sul set the pace of the game and had a greater offensive volume in the first minutes. In play from the right, the ball traveled in the area and narrowly mazola did not reach to score.

Unable to play, Paraná was dominated and soon conceded their first goal. On 6′, Mazola received a cross in the area and tried to head. Bruno Grassi made a great save. On the rebound, Maradona pushed into the goal. 1 to 0.

As a result, Zequinha almost expanded. Jonathan Costa and Grassi headed into the area. Mazola took advantage, recovered the ball and, without a goalkeeper, sent it over the goal. At 16, in error by Guarapuava, Maradona hit the post.

The best opportunity for Parani was at 44′. Sillas received it on the right and tried a low cross to Reis. The center forward finished weak, and goalkeeper Fábio Rampi grew, avoiding the draw. Overall, a bad first half for Paraná.

Paraná improves but can’t get a draw

With Bryan on the side, the Paraná came back better for the second half. In his first chance, Reis received the ball in the area, spun, but finished far from the goal. Meanwhile, São José faced problems to attack and slowed down.

To pierce Zequinha’s boom, coach Sílvio Criciúma decided to change and put Vinícius Moura, Gustavinho and Gustavo France in attack. However, it was the team from Rio Grande do Sul that almost scored. In Guarapuava’s mistake, Maradona came face to face with Grassi and submitted strong. The goalkeeper saved the Tricolor.

And the duel didn’t come out of it. To make matters worse, forward Gustavinho was sent off after receiving the second yellow card, for complaint. In additions, a confusion on the bench led to a fight between the players. Midfielder Kriguer was attacked by a São José player on the ground. Two players were sent off, including Kriguer.

With two less, Paraná Clube failed to get the tie and is a long way from being relegated to Serie D in Brazilian football.

DATASHEET

SÃO JOSÉ-RS 1 X 0 PARANÁ

Local: Passo D’Areia Stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS).

Date: Sunday August 29, 2021.

Schedule: 18h.

Referee: Rafael Carlos Salgueiro Lima (AL).

Assistants: Pedro Jorge Santos de Araujo (AL) and Rondinelle dos Santos Tavares (AL).

Saint Joseph:Fábio Rampi; Daniel, Bruno Jesus, Jadson and Marcelo; Lisandro, Crystopher and Gabriel Lima (Fabiano); Everton Bala, Mazola (Leison) and Maradona (Luis Eduardo).

Technician: Drop.

Paraná Club: Bruno Grassi; Alex Murici, Jonathan Costa, Vinícius Guarapuava and Danilo (Bryan); Moisés Gaúcho (Kriguer), Janderson Maia, Adriano Júnior (Gustavinho) and Sillas (Vinicius Moura); Eberê and Reis (Gustavo França).

Technician: Silvio Criciúma.

Goals: Maradona, at 6′, of the first half, for São José.

Yellow cards: Reis, Moisés Gaucho, Gustavinho and Guarapuava. (PRC). Daniel (ARE).

Red card: Gustavinho, Kriguer.