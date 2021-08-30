Plane shakes as it enters the center of the phenomenon

A NOAA (United States Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in free translation) plane flew into Hurricane Ida, which hit the country this weekend, during an operation this morning. The moment was recorded inside the WP-3D Orion aircraft and the images were published on the agency’s social networks.

In the scene, it is possible to observe the crew shaking inside the plane as they enter the eye of the category 4 hurricane, the penultimate on the scale that measures the wind speed of the phenomenon. It is still possible to see that they are surrounded by heavy clouds.

The hurricane touched US soil today with winds of up to 240 km/h in the state of Louisiana shortly after noon local (2 pm GMT). The event takes place exactly 16 years after Katrina devastated this southern region of the United States. Rain and strong winds were already felt since morning on the deserted streets of New Orleans, in a city with windows protected with sidings and sandbags waiting for this hurricane, classified as “extremely dangerous”.

The New Orleans mayor has ordered neighborhoods unprotected from flooding to be evacuated as the city prepares for a possible direct impact. “What I’m told is this storm isn’t going to weaken,” LaToya Cantrell said yesterday.

*With information from BBC and RFI