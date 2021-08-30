Planes go through storms again with the return of hurricane season

Airplane flying through Hurricane Ida – Image: FlightRadar24





Every year, the month of August marks the most intense period of the hurricane season in the inhabited corridor, which mainly encompasses the Caribbean area to much of the central-eastern United States. The season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The conditions for the formation of storms in this corridor arise in the northern portion of the Atlantic Ocean and, given the atmospheric dynamics of this time of year, many evolve into hurricanes that unfortunately cause great destruction in Caribbean islands and then advance north to the States United.

The following image shows the main formation points and trajectories of the terrible whirling windstorms:

Image: NOAA





But if for populations and for civil aviation hurricanes are a reason for fear and the need for protection or escape, for a small group of pilots, researchers and planes, the season represents the time to work, literally, flying in the eye of the hurricane.

According to images from flight tracking platforms, NOAA aircraft (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in Portuguese National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration), belonging to the US Department of Commerce, are already at full steam in the face of the strong winds, to collect data that help to study the phenomena and provide forecasts of their respective trajectories, ensuring that more lives are saved and the country’s economy is less impacted.

In addition to NOAA, flights from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, the latter belonging to the United States Air Force and the only Defense Department organization in the country that still carry out aerial survey incursions in storms, have also been registered.

NOAA Airplanes

53rd Squadron Airplane





Here are some of this weekend’s radar logs, which show NOAA and 53rd Squadron planes flying in the immediate vicinity and even into the center of storms, known as the “eye of the hurricane”.

In addition to the images above, the quick video below, recorded today, August 29, aboard one of the NOAA planes, shows the experience of flying in Hurricane Ida, in the calm found in the center of the storm, in stark contrast to the strong and devastating external winds:





