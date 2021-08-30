Pochettino hints at Mbappé’s future at PSG

This Sunday afternoon (29), the PSG got a good victory over Reims away from home, and kept 100% in the French Championship. Although all the spotlight was on the debut of Lionel Messi, who came in during the game, the big highlight was Kylian Mbappé. No. 7 scored two goals, making his name even more evident in the final days of the transfer window.









In a post-match press conference, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino gave a clue about the forward’s future: “Mbappé is our player, we know the football industry is full of rumors. Our president and our director were clear. He is with us. I am very happy. One of the most important players in the world”.

About the victory, the Argentine highlighted the defensive strength that the team showed: “It was important to win and not concede goals, I think this victory will be important to strengthen our confidence. Four games and twelve points are important before the break (FIFA date). So yeah, I’m really happy”.

In Spanish newspapers this Monday (30), the main subject is a possible transfer of Mbappé to the Real Madrid, on the last day of the transfer window. Marca, for example, puts “Until the Final” as its cover title, referring to the last hours that the meringues have to acquire the French striker.

At the end of last week, talks between PSG and the Spanish club were well advanced. The values ​​speculated around the negotiation were around 180 million euros (about R$ 1.1 billion). Mbappé’s contract with the Parisian team ends at the end of this season, and there have been no talks for renewal yet.