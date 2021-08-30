Pochettino irritates fans by preventing Neymar, Mbappé and Messi on the field – 29/08/2021

Football fans all over the world thought they would see Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi playing together today (29) in PSG’s 2-0 over Reims… But Pochettino, the team’s coach, didn’t want to. Messi’s long-awaited debut in Paris happened only 15 minutes into the second half, when he entered the vacancy of his former Barcelona teammate.

The fans’ biggest frustration was the fact that this may have been the only opportunity to see the trio on the field. Mbappé is not guaranteed to stay yet and can be hired by Real Madrid in these final days of transfer window.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina after the victory, the coach stated that the three will play together during the season and that he has received assurances from the PSG board that the shirt 7 will not be sold.

Regardless of whether Mbappé stays or not, Pochettino was called the “enemy of entertainment” on social media for not putting Messi and Neymar to play together and for taking too long to put the Argentine on the field. Check repercussion:

Messi came in for Neymar. Pochettino hates football. — Olé do Brasil (@Oledobrasil) August 29, 2021

Today may have been the only chance to see the trio Messi, Mbappé and Neymar together on the field. Then Pochettino went there and took Neymar for Messi to debut. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/OSjb5QNR30 — Room12 (@OfficialSala12) August 29, 2021

Is pochettino going to stay on the loose, guys? is that so? we concluded that impunity really won??? — Pedro Certezas (@pedrocertezas) August 29, 2021

He took out Neymar and put Messi. Pochettino enemy of entertainment. — Planet of Football (@futebol_info) August 29, 2021