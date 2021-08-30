Pochettino trades Neymar for Messi in PSG game, gains fan antipathy on the web | french football

The desire of fans of Paris Saint-Germain, and fans around the world, to see the trio formed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé on the field was not fulfilled this Sunday, and there may never be another opportunity for the three to play together for the club . Everything will depend on the success of Real Madrid’s negotiation with the French 7 shirt, which will have its conclusion until Tuesday, when the transfer window in Europe closes.

Messi enters the game Reims vs PSG in place of Neymar

That’s why, when coach Mauricio Pochettino took out Neymar to promote Lionel Messi’s debut, 20 minutes into the second half of the victory over Reims, the reaction on social media was immediate, worldwide. Mbappé scored both goals in the match, which may have been his last at PSG

“Pochettino is a top 10 trooper, not allowing us to see Messi, Mbappé and Neymar together on the field,” commented journalist Ronan Murphy.

“Imagine the whole world waiting to see attacking trio Neymar, Mbappé and Messi. Only for Pochettino to get in the way,” joked Alicia Maina, who introduces herself as a Manchester United fan in the profile.

The isaiah profile summed up the feeling of fans around the world, two days from the end of the transfer window that could take Mbappé away from PSG and end the dream of the trio that, until now, has never really existed on the field.

“When Mbappé settles his transfer tomorrow, Pochettino will be remembered in the history books as the guy who didn’t let us see the Messi-Mbappé-Neymar trio happen,” he wrote.

Naturally, the Argentine coach has already started to be “fried” in the networks:

“Honestly, the right coach for PSG is Zidane or Conte. Pochettino is just an average manager who only deserves to manage average players at a medium club,” snarled Barça/PSG Principal.

If the concern of many is with the risk of Mbappé leaving PSG and the trio never to play together again, for a fan who introduces himself as Our Team Let the Goat Go the problem, at the moment, is to bear the anxiety for the next game of the PSG, on September 11, against Clemont, after the FIFA date for national team games.