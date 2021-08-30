Police arrest one of the suspects in the death of an actress’ boyfriend in Arpoador

A man suspected of participating in the death of publicist, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, 41, was arrested by police officers from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC). The news was released this Sunday by the newspaper O Globo. The artist, who was the boyfriend of actress Carla Daniel, was killed in the Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, in the south of Rio, in the early morning hours of the 10th.

Police investigations indicate that the suspects in the crime are homeless people.

According to the assistant delegate of the DHC, Cassiano Conte, Sérgio entered the Park around 1:34 am. Seven minutes later, he argued with Pablo Francisco da Silva and Flavio Lima de Mello. The agent informs that the two homeless people who usually sleep in the region would have played a joke with the musician, who did not like the provocation and responded harshly. He entered a cave at the site and soon after was accompanied by the two.

The official points out that minutes later, the suspects left the cave with the victim’s belongings. Pablo Francisco da Silva, 20, was arrested on Avenida Francisco Bhering and said that Flavio Lima de Mello, 29, who remains at large, gave Sergio a rear-naked choke. The first has a notation for the crime of theft. Against the two, temporary arrest warrants were issued by judge Angélica dos Santos Costa, who was on duty this Saturday, the 28th.

the case

Known as Pirata do Arpoador, Sérgio frequented the park daily to meditate and presented injuries as if he had been dragged and thrown or fallen from a rock with an approximate height of 3 meters. The case is being investigated by the capital’s Homicide Police.

Sérgio was reportedly dropped off by his girlfriend at his house, on Rua Raul Pompeia, in Copacabana, around 22:30 last Monday. According to O Globo, he never entered the apartment and would have gone straight to Arpoador. Agents from the Specialist’s Crime Scene Group (Gelc) were at the scene on Tuesday morning. The region is a point of drug consumption and prostitution.