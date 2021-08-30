Police investigate body found in Marambaia; boat window was also found

A body was found in Restinga da Marambaia, in Barra de Guaratiba, this Sunday morning. The Civil Police is investigating whether it could be one of the occupants of the boat where the couple Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, and Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50, were missing in Angra dos Reis since last Sunday, August 22nd.

Location in Restinga da Marambaia, in Barra de Guaratiba, where a boat window was found Photo: Editoria de Arte

A person from the region who chose not to be identified said that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition:

– Due to the location of the Restinga, it is very possible that the body that disappeared in Angra has moved there. But only by finding out for sure, because the body is in an advanced state of decomposition.

The police will try to identify the body, which will be retrieved from the region. On site, it is only possible to arrive by boat or helicopter. A vessel window was also located. She was floating and was found by a fisherman.

Guilherme Brito, son of Cristiane, has already been informed about the body and the window found:

“The police have already warned us. It’s the only information we know.

This Sunday, the family used social media to ask for information about Cristiane and Leonardo. On his Instagram profile, Guilherme provided some phones for those who could help the police:

“Those who have information that can help the police can call 185, number for maritime emergencies and requests for assistance, (24) 3365-3355, directly with the Angra dos Reis police station, or send an e-mail to delareis. @navy.mil.br.

It is also possible to pass information through Disque-Denúncia, by telephone 0300-253-1177, or by the application “Disque-Denúncia RJ”. Anonymity is guaranteed.”

This Saturday, police chief Vilson de Almeida Silva, from the 166th DP (Angra dos Reis), accompanied the work and explained that, despite no hypothesis being ruled out, for the police, the closest possibility is that the vessel has sunk. According to him, the trawler the couple was on, due to the size it is, does not have to have a locator chip, which makes it difficult.

prayer request

Guilherme Brito posted a video on Instagram in which he asks for prayers for his mother’s ex-partner, Leonardo Machado de Andrade. The two have been missing since they left on a boat to see the sunset in Angra dos Reis last Sunday and have not returned.

In the video, Guilherme says that he has received many messages of support and prayer for his mother, and he asked people to pray for her ex-partner as well. The couple’s trip, who were separated, was an attempt at reconciliation.

— I ask you to pray for Leonardo too, for him to be well, healthy, because my mother, despite being very strong, wouldn’t know how to survive in the forest, she wouldn’t know how to survive at sea — said the boy.

Guilherme has closely followed the firefighters’ search for the couple’s whereabouts. According to the Civil Police, despite not having found evidence of the vessel yet, the closest hypothesis is that the vessel has sunk.

The boat the couple was on was a trawler that had once belonged to Leonardo. He borrowed the boat so that he and Cristiane could go to Lagoa Verde to watch the sunset. The two left Praia da Longa, in Ilha Grande.