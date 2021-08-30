Police investigate if body found in Barra de Guaratiba is one of the missing in Angra | Rio de Janeiro



Casal has been missing since Sunday (22) after leaving by boat to see the sunset in Angra dos Reis – Reproduction / Social Networks

Published 08/29/2021 1:58 PM

Rio – The Civil Police is investigating whether a body found in the Restinga de Marambaia, in Barra de Guaratiba, at the end of the morning since Sunday (29), belongs to Cristine Nogueira da Silva, 48, or Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50, missing for a while a week in Angra dos Reis, Costa Verde do Rio. According to Vilson de Almeida Silva, delegate of the 166th DP (Angra dos Reis) responsible for the searches, the Civil Police awaits the arrival of the Fire Department to collect the body from the site, difficult to access, and send it to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) in Angra for identification.

In the midst of the searches, Cristiane’s son, Guilherme Brito, who was in Rio, said that he received information about the body found and is on his way to Angra dos Reis to accompany the recognition. “I’m trying to get a boat or helicopter to go there,” he told the DAY.

Two search and rescue specialists hired by the couple’s family are also helping with the search. Professionals are concentrating their searches in caves and coves that tourists usually do not visit.