Police investigate if the body found is of one of the disappeared in Angra dos Reis (RJ) – 08/29/2021 – Daily life

The Civil Police is investigating whether a body found on Sunday (29) is one of the occupants of the boat in which a couple who disappeared a week ago were on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Cristiane Nogueira, 48, and Leonardo Andrade, 50, who are former partners, disappeared last Sunday (22), after a trip to Ilha Grande, in Angra dos Reis.

According to the police chief responsible for the case, Vilson de Almeida, from the 166th DP (Angra dos Reis), the body found this Sunday was in an area “far away” from Ilha Grande, in the Restinga de Marambaia region.

Earlier this afternoon, the Civil Police awaited the completion of the rescue, to be carried out by the Fire Department, to try to make identification. The place, according to the delegate, is difficult to access.

Last Sunday, the missing couple reportedly left by boat to watch the sunset. According to the family, Cristiane was invited by Leonardo to spend the weekend in Ilha Grande, where he is living.

She had arranged with a driver to pick her up on Monday (23) in the morning and take her back to Rio, but she didn’t show up.

In recent days, the Civil Police had been working with the suspicion that the vessel might have sunk. This was the main line of investigation, although other hypotheses were not ruled out.