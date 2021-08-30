Pope appoints Mgr. Marini Bishop of Tortona

The Master of Pontifical liturgical celebrations will leave the Vatican after 14 years of service with Benedict XVI and Francis, to succeed Bishop Viola, recently appointed secretary of the Department of Divine Worship

VATICAN NEWS

Pope Francis named Bishop of Tortona his master of ceremonies, Monsignor Guido Marini. The news was released by the Holy See Press Office and announced by the Archbishop of Genoa, Archbishop Marco Tasca, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Guard of Genoa, diocese of origin of the new bishop, who succeeds Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola, recently called to the Vatican as secretary of the Department for Divine Worship.

Monsignor Marini, 56, entered the seminary when Cardinal Giuseppe Siri was Archbishop of Genoa. He was ordained a priest by Cardinal Giovanni Canestri (who was bishop of Tortona for four years) and became his private secretary, as well as successive archbishops, Dionigi Tettamanzi and Tarcisio Bertone.

With Tettamanzi he became Master of liturgical celebrations in the archdiocese, an office also confirmed by Bertone and Angelo Bagnasco. During this period he founded the “Collegium Laurentianum”, an association of volunteers for the service of the order and the reception of the cathedral.

After Cardinal Bertone’s arrival in Genoa, he became head of the archdiocese’s school, spiritual director of the seminary, where he taught Canon Law, and then chancellor of the Curia and prefect of the cathedral.

In October 2007, Benedict XVI named him Master of the Supreme Pontiff’s liturgical celebrations, succeeding another Marini, Archbishop Piero, who had accompanied much of the long pontificate of St. John Paul II.

Monsignor Guido Marini was the “director” of the liturgies of Pope Ratzinger’s pontificate in Rome and during his travels around the world. At the time of the election of Francis in 2013, he dedicated himself entirely to the new Pope, interpreting the sober and essential liturgical sensitivity, with a mutual understanding that has lasted more than eight years.

In January 2019, Francisco also entrusted him with the responsibility of the Sistine Choir, the Pontifical Musical Chapel. Marini took care of statio Orbis on March 27, 2020, the solitary prayer of the Pontiff in the empty St. Peter’s Square, under heavy rains, to call for an end to the pandemic.