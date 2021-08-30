Positive Wide Week into Heavy Payroll Week, Local Data and Policy

To the general delight of the global financial market, Powell was quite general in his speech at Jackson Hole, pointing out the need for adjustment in the purchase and repurchase of assets, without specifying the ‘beginning of the end’ of the process.

Using typical US slang, Powell’s speech was a ‘nothing burger’ (nothing burger) or a ‘wish sandwich‘(wish sandwich: two slices of bread and the ‘wish’ for some stuffing), that is, it was vague, as was the Fed’s desire to withdraw the stimulus.

Among the news that circulated about the Fed is the exchange of Powell for Lael Brainard, which would further deepen the stimulus program and monetary easing, but there are signs that everything will go for the reappointment of Jerome Powell to the position, in other words, nothing changes .

In the end, if we manage to keep up with the international trend, try to move forward with reforms and avoid unnecessary noise, Powell’s move somewhat ends the fears of a tougher bias and endorses the appetite for the highest risk premium, with several emerging, among they Brazil, with very discounted prices.

This week has a heavy agenda of indicators, with a focus on Brazil on fiscal data, inflation, unemployment, economic activity, trade balance and, finally, GDP.

The outlook for the average activity data is positive, with consistent GDP growth and the external sector maintaining growth similar to previous months, with an improvement in exports, but everything continues to be affected by inflation pushing interest rates, in part as a result of instability of the exchange rate.

In this context, the government’s role of appeasement would be important to try to pacify tensions between the powers and leave tensions on one side only, but the protests of September 7 already demonstrate that this should not happen and the scenario should remain unstable.

The week is completed here and abroad with a large series of PMIs and ISM and in the US, the job market is back in focus, with ADP projecting 638,000 jobs created in August, Payroll with 750,000, unemployment falling to 5.2%, in addition to data on job cuts, and quarterly productivity and labor costs.

Therefore, a week heavy with indicators and an eye on politics.

The opening in Europe is positive and NY futures open higher, with more positive global sentiment after Jackson Hole.

In Asia-Pacific, positive markets despite China’s signal to ban IPOs in the US.

The trades lower against most central currencies, while the Treasuries operate negative in all maturities.

Among metallic commodities, falls, except for copper.

The high fall in London and New York, with Hurricane Ida weaker.

The volatility index opens up 1.28%.

