president of Independente cites busted in nightclubs

The president of Torcida Independente, one of the most famous organizations in São Paulo, published a picture (watch below) of what he saw as the lateral Daniel Alves in a ballad. The player was not related to the duel against Juventude, which took place yesterday and ended 1-1.

On her Instagram, Baby showed photos and videos of the party and said that Liziero was also there – the midfielder was suspended and also did not travel with the team to Caxias do Sul.

“Too bad I didn’t have time to have arrived at (Santo Cupido) and caught these bums at the club. Worst hiring in history, this microbe of Daniel Alves, bad naughty character and rogue, said that his dream was to end his career at SPFC will end in c-house, you worm, pickpocket,” Baby wrote, before quoting Liziero.

“Are you happy Liziero? Not us, little m… your time will come, we’re on the radar,” he continued. You can’t count on these guys in São Paulo anymore. One hour we will enjoy together at the club. Bastards!” Baby finished.

Advice denies

O UOL Sport contacted Daniel Alves’ office, who stated that the player is not present in the images published by Baby.

On Instagram, the player’s wife, Joana Sanz, published a story in which she says that “the people are in need of a better job”, without mentioning, however, the case.

Liziero’s manager was also contacted by the article, which is awaiting a position regarding the content published by Baby.

Watch the post (click the arrows next to the photos to see all the content)