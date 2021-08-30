Psychiatrist identifies pillars that help fight depression – Virtz

Many people, in Brazil and around the world, have suffered from anxiety and depression. The social isolation imposed by covid-19 did not contribute much to this situation: according to a survey carried out by the UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro), since the beginning of the pandemic, cases of depression have increased by 90%. So, more than ever, this is the time to pay attention to mental health and develop strategies to find emotional balance.

In this context, psychiatrist Davi Vidigal launches “Who Moved in My Deprê” (Author’s Ed., 2020), a work that intends to shed light on the issue of depression, excessive medicalization and the search for the true purpose of each one, as a way of dealing and even getting rid of illnesses and emotional disorders.

In “Who Moved in My Deprê” Davi tells a little about his personal trajectory in the work with mental and emotional illnesses and disorders and talks about the four pillars he identified during a survey he carried out in Brazil, from 2010, in which he was doing a simple question to people on the street in different cities from north to south of the country: “What is happiness for you?”.

Pillars for Purposeful Living

The psychiatrist interviewed more than 1,200 people and noted that, despite getting varied answers, many of them were similar and showed that, in the end, more important than money or a car of the year, what people consider happiness is, in the first place. , be by the side of those you like. Followed by: having no debts; have a job; and have faith.

It was the click that was missing for David to understand that emotional issues and the search for happiness go far beyond the action of a medicine. After all, before hitting the road, Davi had worked for years in his own psychiatric hospital, in southern Brazil, where he was able to closely observe the suffering of many people due to depressive conditions and other disorders that varied in intensity and severity.

“Of course there are pictures and conditions and there are types of depression that are more related to the physical aspect. But, from my experience, many times the person who was diagnosed with depression was, in fact, suffering a lot from some problem that he could not resolve”, explains the doctor.

The courage to see yourself

Davi comments that many times the person can be diagnosed with depression, but in reality the real problem may be another one. “She is not living with someone she loves, or doesn’t like what she does, or has disconnected from her faith. And, with that, comes tension headache, gastritis, hair loss, getting fat, indisposition, depression”, he says he.

“In other words, in these cases, the basis for resolving this discomfort is not just taking a medication, but having the courage to face that you are not with whom you like, or where you want to be, and have the will to change that”, completes the psychiatrist.

The financial issue and the eternal temptation of the “marketing devil”, as David says, can also often lead individuals to emotional and psychological suffering that can lead to anxiety and depression, especially in the case of people who live in debt or exhausting themselves from working in areas they don’t enjoy, just to support a lifestyle they can’t afford.

“In these years living in a motorhome, a minimalist life, I managed to understand that marketing makes you consume, makes you buy, pops your credit card, and then the subject enters a chain in which he does not create assets in life, only liabilities, and this also leads to a feeling of unhappiness”, completes the doctor.

Less victimhood, more action

In the book, Davi also makes it clear that the search for personal happiness also includes taking an important step: looking with courage at what life is like, down to the smallest detail, and trying to get out of victimism. And, within the belief of each one, to seek faith as a form of support to overcome life’s difficulties.

“In the office, I attended to many ‘poly-complainants’, patients who had already gone through all the psychiatrists in the city, were taking various medications, but continued to be totally victimized, not working even with simple things, like cleaning the house,” he recalls .

“But work is fundamental to bring meaning and purpose. It can be making a cake for your grandson, cleaning the room, starting with small things, to feel useful and have the feeling of serving, of contributing to the other, which is very important,” he adds.

Finally, Davi recalls, again, that psychiatric illnesses do exist, yes, they cannot be minimized and need to be monitored by specialized professionals. But that, in cases where depression has no neurochemical cause, for example, some changes in the way of seeing the world can help to alleviate or reverse the situation.

“It is necessary to start with an honest analysis of how your life is going and put into action what is necessary to change it, be willing to do it. Deep down, we are all intelligent, we know what needs to be done to have a full and happy, but we often lack the will,” explains the psychiatrist.

“I suggest you start by being grateful for life and for the greatest wealth of all, which is having free time to be with those you care about and to do things that make sense,” he says. And he concludes: “The first step is to look at yourself and accept yourself as you are. And then see what you want to improve and how you can do it, for yourself and for those you love.”