Quadrilha attacks bank branch and takes residents hostage in the interior of SP | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Heavily armed criminals attacked a bank branch in the center of Araçatuba (SP), in the early hours of this Monday (30).
As determined by the TV HAVE, after the bank attack, criminals approached pedestrians and drivers and took them hostage in the city. They also surrounded the Military Police bases and vehicles.
Armed criminals shot and held residents of Araçatuba (SP) hostage after bank attack — Photo: Personal archive
In videos that circulated on social networks, some victims appear in a kind of “human shield” from criminals. Other images show them shooting around town.
Police said the criminals also closed some entrances to the city to prevent police teams from reaching the scene.
Due to the seriousness of the occurrence, the Baep of São José do Rio Preto (SP) was called to assist in the case.
There is no information on deaths and injuries in the incident.
Criminals set fire to vehicles to prevent police from reaching the scene of the attack — Photo: Personal archives
This article is being updated