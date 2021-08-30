Rafaella Justus appears as a bridesmaid together with her baby sister in marriage

The girl Rafaella Justus was enchanted by appearing as a bridesmaid with her little sister Manuella

The girl Rafaella Justus, 12, and her little sister Manuella, two, were bridesmaids at her aunt Jô Pinheiro’s wedding. The sister of TV presenter Ticiane Pinheiro got married last weekend.

AND Rafaella Justus and Manuella Tralli enchanted as the bridesmaids of the ceremony. The girls wore the same dresses, both white with long sleeves and just the detail of a sash around the waist.

When showing her daughters as bridesmaids, Ticiane Pinheiro melted for the girls saying: “With my princesses at the wedding of my sister Jô Pinheiro with my brother-in-law Eduardo!”.

Many famous people were just praise for Rafaella Justus and Manuella Tralli as bridesmaids. “Gatas!”, commented the presenter Renata Alves. The presenter Monica Salgado also commented on the photo with hearts.

Internet users were also just praise for the girls as bridesmaids. “How beautiful!” commented a netizen. And another internet user also said: “Too beautiful! Two little princesses!”. And an internet user said: “How beautiful! Both the mother and the daughters!”. A netizen also said: “How beautiful all of you! And Manu always smiling! A sweetheart!”. Another internet user was surprised by Manuella’s growth: “Wow, the baby has grown a lot! That’s cute!”.

Ticiane Pinheiro also spoke about the emotion of seeing her sister get married after seven years of relationship. “Today my sister is getting married! A special day for everyone in our family. Jô and Edu, may you be very happy, that you respect each other with a lot of companionship, a lot of patience, a lot of unity, friendship, admiration and above all, a lot of LOVE! It’s beautiful to see you with this family that gets along so well and is so united! Lolle, Olivia and Felipe. Love you. Edu, welcome to the Pinheiro family! You’ve been part of our family for 7 years, but now it’s official”, said the presenter.

