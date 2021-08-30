“Real world time is very different from the financial market”, says Daniel Mathias, CIO of O3 Capital

The guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, a program aimed at the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte, is Daniel Mathias, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of O3 Capital, a manager whose partner Abilio Diniz.

In the program, Mathias – or Poli, as he is better known – tells about his experience of almost 20 years in the financial market, with a short experience in the financial area of ​​companies, and how, since 2014, he has helped in the growth and performance of O3.

Care with money came early to Mathias, with familiar habits. His father said he would not leave his children an inheritance, but a blank check for education. Henceforth, the responsibility would be each one of them.

“He used to say that money doesn’t grow on trees and doesn’t accept insults”, says the administrator. “We knew it would take a lot of work to make money and, more importantly, make money work for us.”

As the two older brothers entered the financial market, following the same path was natural. After leaving the Engineering course to study Administration, her first internship was at investing banking of BNP Paribas. Afterwards, he worked at Itaú’s Treasury and at Banco Original.

A foot in the real economy

After 10 years in the financial market, Mathias decided to work on the other side of the counter and accepted a proposal to help with the financial structuring of the Greenfield project at Eldorado Celulose. “The real world is very different from the financial world,” he says. “In the company, you see how the information is collected, you follow the difficulties.”

Mathias says that he learned from day to day that the rhythm of the two worlds is unequal. “You buy a share and the next day it can change its price, but nothing has changed at the company. She plans and builds in her own time, while the financial market wants to anticipate everything”, he compares.

Although the experience in the real world was gratifying for the executive, it also helped him to make sure he really likes the financial market. Therefore, he accepted the Peninsula’s proposal to work at O3 Capital. At the time, the Diniz family was going from a family office for professional management of your net investments.

Do you want to invest like Abílio?

In May this year, O3 Capital opened its multimarket fund (O3 Retorno Global) to the general public. In 2019, the O3 team suggested opening to the Peninsula, which not only agreed, but also suggested a partnership with the team in the management of third-party capital. The low interest scenario and the increase in the number of managers helped in the decision.

Qualified investors can acquire shares, defined in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Securities Commission, with a minimum of R$5,000 as an initial contribution. By the end of July – seven months after the opening – the return on this fund was 2.65%. For general investors, the minimum investment is R$1,000 and its profitability was 2.62% in the same period. Both funds are available on the main platforms in the market.

Today, under the management of O3 it is almost R$1.8 billion: R$1.5 billion from the Peninsula and the rest from other investors. And, despite the Peninsula holding most of the capital, Abilio Diniz and his family do not participate in the management of resources.

“He is a great mentor and the pillars of the Peninsula’s culture permeate the governance of our business, but we are completely independent in the management of resources”, explains the manager’s CIO. “It has always been like this, even before the opening.”

If in the first six months the objective was to structure the fund’s entry into market platforms and make it known to the public, now the O3 team is working to deliver a consistent performance.

no tension

Mathias says that, despite the pressure for results, at O3 there is a culture with a very human vision, “The team cannot be cornered to the point of making bad decisions. thus, make the best decisions.”

He believes that, in times of stress, the human being needs to be supported not to freeze, flee or attack. “People need to know that they are going to make mistakes, but that this makes innovative processes. Otherwise, the error becomes a blind spot in the rearview mirror”, he says. “The important thing is to make new mistakes.”

And a good decision can be simply to do nothing. “Sometimes, not changing the investment and just not losing money is great”, he justifies. “We work every day as if we were a white belt (like a judo beginner): let’s get there, train, learn new things, review what we’ve learned to see if it’s still valid and always have humility.”

