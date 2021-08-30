Redhead representation? Understand the controversy of Marina Ruy Barbosa

Have you heard about redhead representative? So, the unusual subject was controversial last Sunday (29) after Marina Ruy Barbosa share a video of two redheaded children looking at your photo with the following sentence: “Then they say that representation is not important“.

The actress’s post was actually a repost of the @familiaruiva profile on Instagram, but it didn’t stop causing controversy and quickly Marina became the target of criticism.

“Really you guys are troubling a Stories that I just reposted with child fans? Guys, for love right. So many more important things for you to worry about“, she wrote on Twitter.

Are you really problematizing a story that I just reposted with child fans? 🤨 Guys, for love right. So many more important things for you to worry about. — Marina Ruyva Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) August 29, 2021

Then, Marina she stated that she only replied because she saw children hugging a photo of her and reinforced that the girls’ mothers were the ones who spoke about ‘representativeness’ in the original post.

“My angel of light. If you were to find out before speaking, you would know that I just reposted. Who said something about the daughters feeling represented was the girls’ MOTHER“.

My angel of light. If you were to find out before speaking, you would know that I just reposted. The one who said something about the daughters feeling represented was the girls’ MOTHER. — Marina Ruyva Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) August 29, 2021

Still, it wasn’t enough for internet users and the actress’ name ended up in trending topics with tweets loaded with irony.

Is it nice for the little redhead girl to see someone else with her hair color? Yeah, it’s really cool. Is it representative? No, because it’s not as if redheads purposely stopped being represented by society’s prejudice as blacks, LGBTs and PwDs. https://t.co/d86KABWUJi — isabela 🏳️‍🌈 – The autistic tweeter 🧠∞ (@iisabelices) August 29, 2021

marina ruy barbosa shared a photo of a little redheaded girl looking at a photo of her and said AFTER THEY SAY THAT REPRESENTATION IS NOT IMPORTANT I’m not breathing — legal jake gyllenhaal (@dinlenrau) August 29, 2021

I still don’t understand the controversy with Marina Ruy Barbosa. She had already said that she was bullied for being a redhead in her childhood… People like militancy poorly served in the sauce of unnecessary pic.twitter.com/6WrflPQ4Sy — Lipes (@Lipedras) August 30, 2021

Marina Ruy Barbosa’s only personality trait: being a redhead pic.twitter.com/jdx3mXK3yM — ًً (@Iovesongw) August 29, 2021

However, many people also came to her defense, reaffirming that Marina had not been wrong to share the post.

controversy at the time: redheaded children can’t like and feel represented when they see a Marina Ruy Barbosa publicity because they’re white and redheaded and only blacks can fight for representation. Type?? Many girls are bullied because of their appearance. For them it’s ALSO important to see someone like that — Mia Colucci Comments (@miaccomenta) August 30, 2021

I have insomnia and I come across more posts and comments nothing to do about Marina Ruy Barbosa’s story. And I thought it was so genuine that the girl felt represented by her. But of course, complaining is cool, so people do. — fanfique vampirena 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@daniielacorreia) August 30, 2021

The case of Marina Ruy Barbosa just shows the lack of empathy that people have, how many red-haired friends I had where people called “sausage water” as if it were normal, a child feeling represented by someone like that, it’s not a bad thing, people cancel for anything. —Jenny Schecter (@puppygwentt) August 30, 2021

the militancy attacking Marina Ruy Barbosa because a redheaded child felt represented with a photo of her.

the word “representativeness” has now become cultural appropriation, by god. — agatha | THE FARM 🫒 (@agathacomentah) August 30, 2021

I was seeing here the things people are saying about Marina Ruy Barbosa just because she reposted a story in which the mother of two redheads talks about representation shows the girls admiring the actress, honestly today the internet is disgusting, in fact, people they are disgusting. — keven 🌵 (@kevencacto) August 30, 2021

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!