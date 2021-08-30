Refund of IRPF 2021 pays new group on Tuesday (31); who will receive?

The Federal Revenue will pay the fourth batch of restitution for a new group tomorrow, Tuesday (31). Check here who can receive and when the IRPF refund schedule.

The refund is the amount that many people can receive after filing their income tax return, and having obtained discounts according to the deductions presented.

How do I know if I am entitled to the amount?

To find out if you will be entitled to the amount, when sending the document, the Revenue system sends the alert that “there is an amount to be refunded”. With this, the taxpayer already has in mind that it will be included in one of the lots.

IRPF refund schedule

There are five batches of payments deposited monthly in the months of May, June, July, August and September. The dates will be as follows:

1st batch: May 31, 2021

2nd batch: on June 30, 2021

3rd batch: on July 30, 2021

4th batch: on August 31, 2021

5th batch: on September 30, 2021

Where will I receive?

The money will be deposited in the account that the beneficiary indicated to the Internal Revenue Service when filing the Income Tax return.

Is it possible to know which batch will be returned?

There is no way to know which lot you will be refunded, but it is important to emphasize that the sooner you deliver your return, the taxpayer will receive your refund sooner.

If it has not yet been included in the last three batches, the taxpayer can consult their situation on the IRS website. Just inform the CPF number and date of birth.

In this fourth batch were included:

8,100 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old;

67,800 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old;

6,000 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness;

26,600 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching;

3.7 million non-priority taxpayers who delivered the income tax return until the 16th of August.

Jheniffer Freitas Jheniffer Aparecida Corrêa Freitas has a degree in Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes. She served as press officer for the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Health. She is currently the editor of the FDR portal, producing guidelines on popular economy and finance.