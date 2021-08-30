Release date, trailers, official title, cast and more

The Matrix revolutionized cinema and pop culture in 1999 and is about to have a fourth chapter. In this article, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Matrix 4! Check it out below:

Check out everything we know about Matrix 4! Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

Everything We Know About Matrix 4

official title

The fourth film in The Matrix is ​​called “The Matrix Resurrections” – Resurrections, in Portuguese translation. The news was revealed during CinemaCon 2021, and only confirmed the rumor that emerged after the leak.

When does Matrix Resurrections debut?

If not postponed, The Matrix 4 (or The Matrix Resurrections) will hit theaters on December 22, 2021. The start date was May 21, 2021, but filming was eventually postponed, which consequently led to a new, more recent date. front.

trailers

The Matrix Resurrections does not yet have a trailer revealed to the general public — however, the first material was shown at CinemaCon, an event that also had the official name of the film revealed. Check the description below:

At the beginning of the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, Neil Patrick Harris’ character talks to Neo (Keanu Reeves). We are in the near future in San Francisco, USA. Our Chosen One seems to be trapped again in a peaceful world, just as in the first Matrix movie (1999). He doesn’t understand what’s going on.

“Am I crazy?” Neo asks. Harris’ character, apparently a therapist, retorts, “We don’t use that word around here.”

Neo then meets Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a cafe; she asks, “Have we met before?.”

We see blue pills being spilled into a sink to Jefferson Airplane’s song “White Rabbit”. In the sequence, a distorted image in the mirror shows an aging Neo. A young Morpheus appears and says “it’s time to fly”, and hands him a red pill.

Before the end, there is still time for a sequence of a lot of karate, jumping in the air and Neo controlling a missile with telekinesis.

Cast: who comes back and new characters

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return in The Matrix 4 in the roles of Neo and Trinity, respectively. Also returning are actors Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In addition to familiar names, the cast includes newcomers such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff.

Actor Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original The Matrix trilogy, will not reprise the role in The Matrix 4.

Laurence Fishburne does not return as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

In a recent interview, Fishburne said he didn’t know why he was left out: “You’ll have to ask Lana Wachowski.”

Hugo Weaving is another actor who does not return for the new film as the iconic villain Agent Smith. Weaving stated that there were plans to bring the character back, but there were conflicts in his schedule with the film’s production.

Directed by Lana Wachowski — this time without sister Lilly

Lana Wachowski, one of the creators and directors of the original trilogy, returns to direct and screen The Matrix Resurrections — however, this time she is not accompanied by sister and creative partner, Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski alongside Keanu Reeves. Image: Disclosure

“Many of the ideas that Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” said Lana, when Warner Bros. confirmed the development of The Matrix 4. “I’m so happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful to have another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Victor Aliaga on Twitter, TikTok and on Instagram.