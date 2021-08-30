Renato Gaúcho reaches almost 90% of success and eight routs by Flamengo

The rout applied in the game against Santos, last Saturday, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, has already become routine in the Flamengo commanded by Renato Gaucho. With the 4-0 in Vila Belmiro, the coach reached 88% of success at the club, in 14 games, and his team has already thrashed in eight opportunities.

– The team once again behaved very well, especially in the tactical part. Santos almost didn’t create, we canceled the strong plays. We built the spaces and made four, but we could have done more. And look, we came from a decision against Grêmio, in a heavy field. We have scored goals in the second half. They are to be congratulated – said Portaluppi, at the most recent press conference.

The advantage is as obvious as the number of goals scored in this period: 45, with 35 positive over the balance, as they only suffered 10 balls in the net. The current average of the red-black team is 3.2 goals scored per match.

In all, there are 12 wins, one draw and only one loss. The 15th game, however, will be after a significant break due to games postponed by the CBF on the FIFA Date to follow. The next opponent will be Palmeiras, on September 12, at Allianz Parque and for the start of the Brasileirão return.

Renato celebrated the time he will have for more rest and training (see three factors that can most benefit the club on here):

– Enjoy the time. It’s not because we’re going to give them a break, they deserve these three days, then we’ll be back with everything. We’ll train a little of everything: physical, tactical, technical, crosses, kicks… It’s the first time that we’ll have this privileged time in quotes to train the group. Happy on the one hand, we have two players in the Brazilian team, one in Chile and another in Uruguay, I mean, we’re going to have important players out of our league these days. But it is part. It’s going to be important, we’ve been talking a lot in terms of video, training the tactical part a lot, and they’ve responded.

EVERY BREAK WITH RENATO

– Bahia 0x5 Flamengo – Brazilian

– Flamengo 4×1 Defense and Justice – Libertadores

– Flamengo 5×1 São Paulo – Brazilian

– Flamengo 6×0 ABC – Brazil Cup

– 1×4 Olympia Flamengo – Liberators

– Flamengo 5×1 Olimpia – Liberators

– Guild 0x4 Flamengo – Brazil’s Cup

– Saints 0x4 Flamengo – Brazilian