Reporter is hit by the winds live, but he is doing well

Veteran reporter Al Roker left viewers of NBC’s “Meet The Press” worried after being hit live by the strong winds of a hurricane.

The professional, an expert in meteorology and well known to the American public, was in New Orleans for coverage of Hurricane Ida, which left a trail of destruction in the region. Upon his entry into the show, Roker began losing communication with his benchmate Chuck Todd.

“I think we lost communication… It’s basically a 15-mile (about 24 km) wide F3 tornado,” Roker commented live, getting hit hard by the gusts of wind and water, cutting the transmission off.

On social media, the moment when Roker appears in the midst of the hurricane went viral and many viewers expressed concern about the reporter’s health, while others criticized the network for sending him to the location to provide information that could be done from the studio.

“Al is no longer a boy, he’s almost 70 years old, what was he doing there? It’s irresponsible for NBC,” one said on Twitter. “He could be in a safer place, I don’t understand why sending him so close to danger,” complained another.

On the same social network, Roker manifested himself and showed that he was fine: he published a video where he showed the moment he took water from his boots, and took the opportunity to rebut the accusations that he was no longer old enough to do coverage of this type.

“To all those who were worried about me on #lakepontchartrain, on the Ida penthouse: a) I volunteered to do this. It’s part of the job. b) My team and I were safe and we’re back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to do that, try to keep up with me,” wrote the reporter, mocking the criticism he received.