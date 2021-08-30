Residents of Salto register black water in the Tietê river: ‘It looks like oil’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Residents registered this Sunday (29) the dark tone of the water in the stretch of the Tietê River that passes through Salto, in the interior of São Paulo.

The scenario came to worry the residents because of the change in the color of the water. In one of the videos sent to TV HAVE, one of the residents is impressed with the color of the water and even says that “it looks like oil” (watch below).

Residents of Salto register black water in the Tietê river this Sunday

It is not the first time that the water in the Tietê River has turned dark. In August 2017, the same situation was registered.

In addition, a little earlier, in November 2014, the river turned dark and caused the death of 40 tons of fish, which were removed from the Ajudante stream, a tributary that flows into the Tietê river.

This Saturday (28), after a month of drought, rain was recorded in cities in the interior and in the capital of the state of São Paulo. According to the Somar Satellite of the State Civil Defense of São Paulo, the rain that occurred is considered one of the most voluminous in 2021.

2 of 3 Rio Tietê in Salto returns to dark water this Sunday — Photo: William Silva/ TV TEM Rio Tietê in Salto returns to dark water this Sunday — Photo: William Silva/ TV TEM

3 of 3 Section of the Tietê River in Salto, this Sunday (29) — Photo: William Silva/ TV TEM Section of the Tietê River in Salto, this Sunday (29) — Photo: William Silva/ TV TEM

