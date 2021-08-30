Rger Guedes registered with the IDB and is released to debut for Corinthians

Corinthians regularized the situation of Roger Guedes this Monday. The player’s contract was registered in the Daily Informative Bulletin (BID) of the Brazilian Football Confederation. With this, the attacker is bureaucratically freed to make his debut for Timon.

Roger Guedes was announced as a Corinthians reinforcement last Friday. The player was signed by Timão after getting a termination with Shandong Taishan, from China, last Monday.

Roger Guedes’ relationship with Corinthians is valid until the end of 2025 and may be extended for another season at the end of it.

The player is Timon’s third reinforcement of the season. Besides him, Renato Augusto and Giuliano have also arrived at CT Joaquim Grava. Now, the expectation is that Willian will be the fourth name announced by the team at Parque São Jorge – it is worth remembering that, with the possibility of the midfielder’s return, Roger Guedes has not yet had his number announced by Corinthians.

As determined by the My Timon, if Willian is hired, the final decision on the numbers will be taken with the two athletes. Roger Guedes and Willian will be consulted and will define their respective shirt numbers. Corinthians’ idea is that, given the confirmation of this hiring, the decision can be made by the players themselves.

