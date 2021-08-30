Roberto Jefferson writes in a letter that he does not accept to wear anklets

Detained since August 13 at Bangu prison, in Rio de Janeiro, former deputy and president of PTB Roberto Jefferson wrote, in a letter dated this Sunday (29), that he will not accept any concession by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), of a house arrest using an electronic ankle bracelet.

“I do not accept the ankle collar”, he says in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by People’s Gazette. The monitoring device, he writes, would transform his home “into a kennel”.

Last Friday (27), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) spoke to the STF for granting house arrest with the use of electronic ankle bracelets. The habeas corpus presented by the defense of the former deputy to the Court has as its main request the end of preventive detention, or, alternatively, the application of restrictions, or, as a last resort, house arrest. To justify it, he presented several medical tests showing Jefferson’s fragile health situation.

In this Sunday’s handwritten letter, Jefferson addresses his wife, Ana Lúcia Novaes, asking if he will be free until the next day (31), when she has her birthday. After several declarations of love, she reports that she read about the opinion of Assistant Attorney General Lindôra Araújo, who defends her house arrest.

“Thank you, but I don’t accept it. It’s another affront to my honor. Arrested for a crime of opinion, in an unseemly and arbitrary decision taken by a suspicious minister [Alexandre de Moraes], as a personal litigator against me, who is requesting the early execution of the sentence of one hundred thousand reais, for alleged moral damages, which I repudiate”, writes the former deputy, referring to actions that Moraes filed against him in the São Paulo Courts , for moral damages.

“I don’t accept the ankle collar. I see Zé Dirceu and Lula, convicted of serious corruption in all instances, on merit, wandering around Brazil, threatening the Churches, defending the seizure of power by force and arming red collectives like in Venezuela , to rape the Christian and patriotic people Worse: threatening to overthrow, by force, the honest government of President Bolsonaro And for me, as for other conservatives, house arrest with ankle bracelet, turning my home into a kennel I DON’T ACCEPT It’s dishonorable. He will not humiliate me again and insult the abominable and Lombrosian figure of Alexandre de Moraes. I stay where I am,” he wrote in the letter.

Roberto Jefferson was arrested during an investigation, opened ex officio by Alexandre de Moraes himself in July, to investigate a “digital criminal organization” that, according to the minister, would attack the Democratic State of Law. The arrest was requested by Federal Police delegate Denisse Ribeiro, who is in charge of the investigation, due to interviews and posts on social networks in which Jefferson offends the ministers and defends a military intervention to remove them from the STF.

At the end of this Sunday’s letter, he says he believes in God, so that “a renewed Supreme will set us free from the current tyranny.” “I prophesy that the patriotic Christian people, before it’s too late, with their ROAR OF FREEDOM, on September 7th, will rid us of these BURSTS that landed, with ill omen, on the coasts of Brazil”, says the letter.

In the STF, Jefferson’s habeas corpus has as rapporteur the minister Edson Fachin. Also on Friday (27), after the manifestation in favor of house arrest, signed by Lindôra Araújo, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked the minister for another opportunity to manifest the PGR, “for a better examination of the controversy”.