Rockets fired at Kabul airport hit homes | World

Rockets that apparently were launched at the international airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, hit a nearby neighborhood on Monday (30), according to the Associated Press news agency.

The rockets landed on the other side of town, in the Salim Karwan neighborhood, and hit residential apartment blocks, witnesses told the agency. The neighborhood is about 3 km from the airport.

It is still unclear whether anyone was injured by the attack., which comes on the eve of the deadline for American and allied troops to withdraw from Afghanistan and end the longest war in US history.

Also on Monday, the US anti-missile system intercepted five rockets launched at the airport (see the video below). The withdrawal flights, which take off and land at all times, were not interrupted.

O Islamic state took responsibility for the attacks, according to Reuters. “By the grace of Almighty God, soldiers from the Caliphate attacked Kabul’s international airport with six Katyusha rockets,” the group said on a social network.

More than 180 killed in an attack

Hamid Karzai International Airport has been a recurring scene of scenes of chaos since the 15th, when the Taliban took over Kabul and returned to power in Afghanistan, and became the target of attacks by the Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K), the Afghan arm of the terrorist group, which is an enemy of the Taliban.

They come amid the race against time by the US and allies to complete the withdrawal of troops and civilians from Afghanistan by tomorrow, Tuesday (31), deadline stipulated by the American President, Joe Biden.

On Thursday (27), the Islamic State-Khorasan made a suicide attack on one of the airport gates and killed more than 180 people, including 13 US military personnel (see the video below).

The first US response came on Saturday (28): two EI-K members were killed and one wounded in a drone strike. US military say the three were involved in the planning and execution of the airport bombing.

On the same day, Biden warned that a new attack at the airport would be “very likely” in the “next 24 to 36 hours” and that the bombing “wouldn’t be the last”.

The promise was fulfilled on Sunday (29): the US carried out a new drone strike against members of the EI-K and hit a car carrying a suicide bomber to the airport.

A spokesman for the US central command, Captain Bill Urban, said that the US military is trying to find out if the attack killed any civilians and that, for the time being, there is no evidence of this..