Rodolfo Rodrigues: Only Flamengo can take the ‘title’ of the 1st round of Rooster – 08/29/2021

Leader of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG was in a draw against Bragantino this Sunday (29) and lost the chance to win in advance the symbolic title of the 1st round of Brasileirão 2021. After losing in Bragança Paulista, Galo went looking for the tie in the final minutes, with rookie Diego Costa.

This was the second straight draw away from home by the team from Cuca, which now has 4 points more than Palmeiras (39 to 35), the second placed. With only one round to go in the first round, Galo can only be reached by Flamengo, who have 31 points, but who still have two games to play. A tie by Fla in these games, however, guarantees the title of the 1st round to Rooster.

In the history of Brasileirão by running points, the symbolic title of the 1st round has an important meaning. In the 18 previous editions, since 2003, 13 of these champions of the turn won the title at the end of the championship: Cruzeiro (2003), Santos (2004), Corinthians (2005), São Paulo (2006), São Paulo (2007), Fluminense (2010), Corinthians (2011), Cruzeiro (2013), Cruzeiro (2014), Corinthians (2015), Palmeiras (2016), Corinthians (2017) and Flamengo (2019).

Only five champions of the round did not confirm the title at the end of the 2nd round: Grêmio (2008), Internacional (2009), Atlético-MG (2012), São Paulo (2018) and São Paulo (2020). In 2012, Galo had a great campaign, winning 43 points, but ended up being overtaken by Fluminense de Muricy Ramalho, who did a sensational 2nd round.

Galo’s draw against Bragantino also leaves Brasileirão more open and with an interesting dispute in the second round, especially with favorites Palmeiras and Flamengo, who, like Atlético-MG, are involved in the final stretch of the Libertadores and the Cup from Brazil.

