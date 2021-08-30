Rodolfo Rodrigues: To everyone’s surprise, the ‘Todo Poderoso Timão’ is coming – 08/30/2021

Eliminated from the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana, being thrashed by Peñarol, in the semifinal of Paulistão without giving the least amount of work to Palmeiras, and by Atlético-GO in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians started the Brasileirão as a candidate for relegation, including by me.

The very low technical level football was worrying. The disorganization of Sylvinho’s team, which did not show any tactical evolution, was clear and the most optimistic Corinthians fan knew that the best thing for the season would be just to wait for the end of the year with the team in Serie A. With a huge debt, bordering on home to a billion reais, Corinthians did not show any signs of improvement.

But behold, in this August transfer window, the club decided to go shopping. After terminating contracts for many players and wiping out their payroll, Corinthians presented a fiscal balance sheet with a surplus in the first half and got excellent reinforcements, repatriating important players.

After bringing in midfielder Giuliano and defensive midfielder Renato Augusto, Corinthians announced last week striker Roger Guedes, right-back João Pedro and this Sunday he practically closed with what could be the biggest reinforcement of all: midfielder Willian, unveiled by the club in 2017 and that it was at Arsenal, England.

At 33, Willian returns to the club after 14 seasons at a high level in European football and in good physical condition. A player of extreme ability, Willian can form a great midfielder with Renato Augusto and Giuliano and make Corinthians dream of titles again and, who knows, even fight for a spot in the G4 of the Brasileirão

With three straight wins in recent games, Corinthians jumped to 6th place, with 27 points, and is now 12 points behind Atlético-MG, the championship leader. Thinking about the 2021 Brazilian title is still something far away, after all, in addition to Rooster, the championship has two other very strong candidates (Flamengo and Palmeiras), today much more prepared to lift the cup.

But as the greatest champion of the straight points era and excited by the arrival of so many good reinforcements, Corinthians can still make their fans believe in a dash. I think it’s difficult, after all, the team would need to get a lot right on the field. Much more than you’ve been doing in these past games. But, thinking about the 2022 season, the Corinthians fan can see a better future. Very different from what it was a month ago, when they lost badly to Flamengo at home.

It’s still too early to nail it, but the return of Todo Poderoso Timão (the nickname given to the team at the time of the Brazilian bi-championship in 1998/99 and the World Club Championship in 2000, and which then gained strength in 2010) can, yes, come to happen. It’s also enough that your board does not step on the ball and get your finances right.

