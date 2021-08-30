Roger Guedes arrives at Corinthians with the brand he had before the historic season

Forward Roger Guedes arrives at Corinthians after a season of few games, but a goal score that no other athlete has achieved since Jô. The reinforcement alvinegro scored more than ten goals in 2020, the last time he took the field, something that no one besides the 77 shirt has achieved in these five years.

Guedes netted 12 times in 17 times for Shandong Taishan last year, averaging 0.70 goals per game. In absolute numbers and proportional to the number of games, only Jô had this poster before it was announced, in 2017.

The center forward scored 27 goals in 45 games in 2016, an average of 0.60 goals per game and also higher than the ten goals scored. No other striker hired during this period had this mark above ten the previous year.

Roger Guedes signed with Corinthians after getting the break with Shandong Luneng of China last Monday. He arrived by car at Parque São Jorge, complete with a siren, and was welcomed by President Duilio Monteiro Alves and the entire top management.

Roger Guedes started his professional career in 2014 at Criciúma. In April 2016, he transferred to Palmeiras. Afterwards, he was loaned to Atlético-MG for a season. In July 2018, however, it was negotiated with Shandong Luneng.

