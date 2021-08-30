Romana Novais answers follower and explains why Alok doesn’t wear a ring; come read!

The couple formed by Romana Novais and Alok is one of the public’s favorites… there’s no denying it! And this Sunday (29), the doctor opened a box of questions on Instagram to answer some questions that her followers had about her life, motherhood and about her relationship with the DJ.

One of the questions was about the duo’s opinion regarding the use of wedding rings. The Bahian said that she does use the accessory, but that her husband preferred to tattoo an R on his ring finger. “He has this [aliança] permanent, [que é a tatuagem com a inicial do meu nome]. My opinion is that each couple does what they want, often wearing a wedding ring doesn’t mean anything, what matters is the responsibility and respect that each one carries in their hearts and attitudes”, explained in Stories.

Continues after Advertising

Romana also revealed to be dying of missing the mozão, who is on tour in Europe. Knowing this, a follower asked if there’s a jealousy for him traveling alone, and the influencer was correct in the answer: “No way. I understand it’s very important, I stay here taking care of the kids so Alok can be even more at peace and focused on his work. And I trust what we build together.” A well-resolved couple doesn’t want war with anyone!

The followers wanted to know everything, and Ravi and Raika’s mother had no problem answering. One of them asked what was the gift she gave to the artist, who celebrated 30 years last Wednesday (26). Novais explained that it was very complicated to give Alok a gift, as he already gave everything to the DJ. This year, the doctor decided to innovate and pampered him with a day off for the couple.

“This year, as he was going to travel, I decided to book a hotel that we love to spend a day off enjoying. I bought a look that I thought was just like him, so he could take it to Europe and wear there… And the day before his birthday, we had an upset at a restaurant with a few friends”, added. We want a mozão to give this treat too, huh?! Hahahaha

Continues after Advertising

Earlier this month, there were some rumors that their marriage was shaken, and Romana denied the information in her Instagram stories. “We already had a fight, of course, but here at home it is forbidden to sleep without solving a problem”, he told at the time. Good technique, isn’t it?