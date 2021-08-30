Rumors of Who the Lakers May Bring to Their Squad After Rajon Rondo

nba_rumors_of_who_lakers_can_bring_to_his_cast_apos_rajon_rondo

Rajon Rondo will likely accept a veteran salary with the Lakers after being fully released from his services with Memphis Grizllies this Monday.

Rondo reached a buyout deal with the Grizzlies this Saturday. The Memphis team never intended to keep the player after he arrived from the Clippers two weeks ago. Buyout details were not disclosed, but he was set to receive $7.5 million in his final season of a two-year contract.

Rondo would be the fifth former Laker to return to the team this season, joining Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore.

The Lakers Latest Rumors

The Lakers strongly considered adding Isaiah Thomas to their roster, but Rondo’s buyout clearly changed the board’s plans. Thomas even trained with the team in early August, along with Darren Collison and Mike James.

Pivot DeAndre Jordan could be a strong candidate for depth in the pivot position for the Lakers, should he enter into a buyout deal with the Nets. Journalist Ramona Shelburne speculated this week that Jordan might not be in Brooklyn when training camp kicks off on Sept. 28.

Considering the fact that there is a chance that Marc Gasol will not return to the team, an onslaught by Jordan could be highly considered by the board.

Coaches believe Frank Vogel may have little time at the Lakers

In addition to the Lakers board having to deal with putting together a practically new cast, they also had to hire practically a new coaching staff.

It all started when the Mavs hired Jason Kidd to be their next head coach, which prompted Kidd to bring Greg St. Jean to their team. Kidd recently took Jared Dudley as well, although Dudley wasn’t on the Lakers coaching staff.

The Lakers then hired David Fizdale, who had ties to LeBron James when they were both in the Heat, to replace Kidd.

After that, the Lakers were unable to reach an agreement with Assistant Coach Lionel Hollins, who was reportedly frustrated by the lack of communication with the Board to extend his contract. With that, they then promoted Mike Penberthy to a seat on the bank.

While all this was going on, the Lakers still needed to sort out the future of coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel had a year left on the three-year contract he signed in 2019, and he still hadn’t received an extension even after winning the bubble title and in charge of the league’s best defense last year, which is his specialty.

Although the Lakers finally announced Vogel’s extension, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, NBA coaches across the league are pondering whether Vogel received just one year in that extension:

“The Lakers finally granted Vogel his contract extension late on Aug. 6 to ensure he didn’t enter this season with an expiring deal, but the continuing lack of clarity over the details of the extension has led the rest of the league’s coaches to believe that he got only one more year, despite the championship Vogel won in his first season in LA.”

It is unclear when the terms of the extension will be reported, and if that will happen. Otherwise, only time will tell if it was just a year until the start of the next offseason.