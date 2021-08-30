Ryzen 5000 HS Creator Edition with higher 400 MHz clocks on ultra-thin laptops

Zen3 Cezanne processors in for ultrathin delivers more performance

In according to @momomo_us profile on Twitter, already traditional in leaking news before its official announcements, new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro will feature AMD Ryzen 5000 processor not officially announced with 400 MHz base frequencies higher than other ultra-thin laptops of the same generation.

You Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition, until then were present only on ASUS laptops, but apparently the Lenovo will also be able to count on the new AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processor lineup.

Ryzen 9 5900 HS Creator Edition and 5800 HS Creator Edition configurations rely on the same 8 cores and 16 threads and boosted frequencies From standard HS models aimed at ultra-thin laptops, but with considerably higher base frequencies, equivalent to the Ryzen 5000 H series.

Processor Colors / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 9 5900HS Creator Edition 8/16 3.3 / 4.6 16 35 Ryzen 9 5900HS 8/16 3.0 / 4.6 16 35 Ryzen 7 5800H 8/16 3.2 / 4.4 16 45 Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition 8/16 3.2 / 4.4 16 35 Ryzen 7 5800HS 8/16 2.8 / 4.4 16 35

What is impressive is that although both processor series are aimed at laptops, the Ryzen 5000 H series generally appears on gaming laptops and with 45W TDP, and the Ryzen 5000 HS series and HS Creator Edition, present 35W TDPs, as they are intended for thinner systems with better energy efficiency.



The profile @momomo_us today (29) posted on Twitter the Lenovo product specification pages featuring the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro 14 ACH5 D and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro 14 ACH5 OD targeting multiple regions, all models with Creator Edition version of Ryzen 5000 processors.

Credits: Tom’s Hardware

The ultra-thin laptops aimed at content creators also come equipped with the GeForce MX450 GPU that delivers performance similar to GeForce GTX 1050 mobile chips, 16GB of LPDDRX-4266 memory and PCIe 3.0 SSDs up to 1TB.



The models identified on the product page are intended for the markets of the Europe, Asia and Middle East, so until now there is no indication that the Yoga Slim 7 Pro will eventually reach the US and Latin American markets.

Source: Tom’s HARDWARE